LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker soccer teams earn academic awards

Juniors Hermon Mikael and Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Julie Martincova were all knocked from the main draw during the round of 128.

In doubles play, Karatantcheva and Martincova won their opening match before losing in the round of 32 to a Top-10 seeded opponent. The duo of Mikael and Wise, which was also seeded in the Top-10, won their round of 32 match against a squad from Carson-Newman University 8-5, before dropping an 8-2 match to a pair from Anderson.

In men’s singles play, sophomore Liam Day and freshmen Harri Lloyd-Evans and Martin Barbera all won their opening round matches to advance to the round of 64, where they then lost to Top-16 seeded opponents. Day battled ninth-seeded and eventual semifinalist Javier Cueto Ramos of Columbus State University before falling 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Lloyd-Evans and Barbera would later earn straight-set singles victories in the consolation bracket.

In doubles action, the FMU duos of Day and Lloyd-Evans, sophomore Leonel Gonzalez and Barbera, and sophomores Adam Ernberg and David Bodson all fell in the round of 64.

Both Francis Marion squads will open their 2021 season on Feb. 4-6 with the Raines Company/City of Florence Invitational to be played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.