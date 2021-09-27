LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker soccer teams earn academic awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Both Coker University soccer teams earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award, announced recently by the organization.
The award recognizes collegiate soccer teams who posted a 3.0 team grade point average or better during the 2020-21 academic year. Coker is one of 92 schools to have both its men's and women's teams receive the award.
Coker Men's Soccer posted a 3.03 team GPA for the year, receiving the Team Academic Award for the fourth time in program history.
Coker women's soccer posted a 3.42 team GPA for the year, receiving the Team Academic Award for the sixth time in program history.
The teams return to the pitch on Wednesday to host Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action. The women's match kicks off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men's match at 7 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field.
FMU tennis players earn wins at ITA Regional
FLORENCE, S.C. – Ten members of the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams were in action this past weekend at the ITA Southeast Regional Tennis Tournament at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.
In women’s singles action, freshman Paige Wise won two matches to advance to the round of 32 where she dropped a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 decision to Elisa Aguirre of Anderson University.
Juniors Hermon Mikael and Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Julie Martincova were all knocked from the main draw during the round of 128.
In doubles play, Karatantcheva and Martincova won their opening match before losing in the round of 32 to a Top-10 seeded opponent. The duo of Mikael and Wise, which was also seeded in the Top-10, won their round of 32 match against a squad from Carson-Newman University 8-5, before dropping an 8-2 match to a pair from Anderson.
In men’s singles play, sophomore Liam Day and freshmen Harri Lloyd-Evans and Martin Barbera all won their opening round matches to advance to the round of 64, where they then lost to Top-16 seeded opponents. Day battled ninth-seeded and eventual semifinalist Javier Cueto Ramos of Columbus State University before falling 6-2, 7-6 (9).
Lloyd-Evans and Barbera would later earn straight-set singles victories in the consolation bracket.
In doubles action, the FMU duos of Day and Lloyd-Evans, sophomore Leonel Gonzalez and Barbera, and sophomores Adam Ernberg and David Bodson all fell in the round of 64.
Both Francis Marion squads will open their 2021 season on Feb. 4-6 with the Raines Company/City of Florence Invitational to be played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.