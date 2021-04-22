LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker softball duo earns conference honor

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University softball freshmen Mikayla Goodwin and Kelsi Scott were named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention Team, announced by the league Thursday.
Goodwin was selected at catcher, while Scott was selected in the outfield.
Goodwin, from Summerville, played in 26 games for the Cobras while registering a .333 batting average, seven runs scored, 25 hits, 16 RBI, two home runs and four walks.
This is Goodwin's first career All-Conference selection.
Scott, from Gold Hill, N.C., played in 19 games while notching a .414 batting average, 15 runs scored, 24 hits, eight RBI, five walks and six stolen bases.
This is Scott's first career All-Conference selection.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
FMU earns PBC Sportsmanship Award
FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time in three years, Francis Marion University will receive the Peach Belt Conference’s Team Sportsmanship Award for the sport of women’s soccer. The Patriots will share the annual award with Georgia College.
The conference presents an award following each championship season to the team in that sport that best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and generally conducts themselves with a high degree of integrity, character and class. The team award is selected by other teams who compete in that sport. Points are awarded based on how each team finished in the voting and in June, the institution with the highest totals (in all sports) will receive the 'PBC Institution of the Year Sportsmanship Award.'
Under the direction of first-year coach Chelsea Parker, FMU registered a 4-6-0 record during its COVID-delayed and abbreviated schedule this spring.
The roster consisted of junior forward Faith Allen, junior midfielder Kiley Barr, junior defender Anna Capra, freshman midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre, junior goalkeeper Rachael Hennenkamp, freshman forward-midfielder Ambrea Hills, senior defender Brooke Kennedy, freshman midfielder-defender Kandace Letton, senior defender Dayle McEwen, senior defender Megan Misuraca, senior forward-midfielder Sarah Moll, freshman forward-midfielder Jada Pearson, junior forward Valentina Restrepo, sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets, and junior midfielder Ellie Wray.
This award marks the 14th time across all sports that Francis Marion has earned a team sportsmanship award.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
FDTC 22
Fayetteville Tech 10 (6)
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. − Luke Wood, Jake Laffin and Josh Patterson combined to drive in 10 runs as the Stingers routed Fayetteville Tech on Wednesday.
Laffin and Brayden Davidson each homered for Tech, who scored 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back.