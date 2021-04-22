LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker softball duo earns conference honor

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University softball freshmen Mikayla Goodwin and Kelsi Scott were named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention Team, announced by the league Thursday.

Goodwin was selected at catcher, while Scott was selected in the outfield.

Goodwin, from Summerville, played in 26 games for the Cobras while registering a .333 batting average, seven runs scored, 25 hits, 16 RBI, two home runs and four walks.

This is Goodwin's first career All-Conference selection.

Scott, from Gold Hill, N.C., played in 19 games while notching a .414 batting average, 15 runs scored, 24 hits, eight RBI, five walks and six stolen bases.

This is Scott's first career All-Conference selection.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

FMU earns PBC Sportsmanship Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time in three years, Francis Marion University will receive the Peach Belt Conference’s Team Sportsmanship Award for the sport of women’s soccer. The Patriots will share the annual award with Georgia College.