LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker softball falls to Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - The Coker University softball team fell at Carson-Newman 9-5 and 9-4 in South Atlantic Conference action on Thursday.

In the opener, Carson-Newman got out to a 3-0 start in the first two innings. Chloe Pelham scored Makenzie Harmon on a RBI groundout to second to get the Cobras on the board in the third. Ava Jay followed suit on a RBI single from Bailey Douglas, who advanced to third on a throwing error. Pelham scored on a RBI double from Kayla Oswell, before Hannah Davis tallied another run after a Madison King RBI single to right field.

Oswell led the team with two RBI and two walks.

In Game 2, King got things going for Coker in the second inning with a run for the 1-0 lead after an RBI fielder's choice from Mikayla Goodwin in the second inning. Carson-Newman rallied for three straight runs to take the 3-1 lead.

The Cobras cut the score to one (3-2) on Jay's RBI single to center field that scored King. Coker would score three times in the top of the seventh as Douglas and Pelham scored on Oswell's double to right center and Hannah Davis scored on King's RBI single to right.

King led Coker with two runs scored. Jay finished with a leading three hits while Pelham had two RBI. Hannah Fisher finished with three strikeouts.