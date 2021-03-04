LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker softball falls to Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - The Coker University softball team fell at Carson-Newman 9-5 and 9-4 in South Atlantic Conference action on Thursday.
In the opener, Carson-Newman got out to a 3-0 start in the first two innings. Chloe Pelham scored Makenzie Harmon on a RBI groundout to second to get the Cobras on the board in the third. Ava Jay followed suit on a RBI single from Bailey Douglas, who advanced to third on a throwing error. Pelham scored on a RBI double from Kayla Oswell, before Hannah Davis tallied another run after a Madison King RBI single to right field.
Oswell led the team with two RBI and two walks.
In Game 2, King got things going for Coker in the second inning with a run for the 1-0 lead after an RBI fielder's choice from Mikayla Goodwin in the second inning. Carson-Newman rallied for three straight runs to take the 3-1 lead.
The Cobras cut the score to one (3-2) on Jay's RBI single to center field that scored King. Coker would score three times in the top of the seventh as Douglas and Pelham scored on Oswell's double to right center and Hannah Davis scored on King's RBI single to right.
King led Coker with two runs scored. Jay finished with a leading three hits while Pelham had two RBI. Hannah Fisher finished with three strikeouts.
The Cobras continue their road trip as they travel to take on UNC Pembroke on Friday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Carson-Newman 7
Coker 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's tennis team dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest to Carson-Newman on Thursday by a score of 7-0.
The Cobras are back in action on Saturday at No. 12 Wingate. First serve is set for 1 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
Carson-Newman 4
Coker 3
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University tennis team was edged by Carson-Newman 4-3 on Thursday in South Atlantic Conference action.
Carson-Newman would take two out of three doubles matches for the doubles point, before taking three singles matches for the victory.
Justus Lehmann and Sean Keane teamed up for a 6-3 win over Julian Froehlich and Rintaro Oka at No. 2 doubles to avoid the doubles sweep for Coker. Lehmann would defeat Oka 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, before Keane would grind out a 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 win over Gabriel Dabdab at No. 4 singles. Thibaut Decaluwe would also pick up a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles over Joshua Ott for Coker.