LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker volleyball falls to Anderson 3-1

Henry Haskett's unassisted tally with just over a minute left in the period would serve as the final goal of the half, and Wingate went to the locker room with an 11-6 lead.

The teams traded goals through the third quarter, but Wingate was still able to maintain a five-goal lead. Coker opened the scoring less than a minute into the quarter when Cal Gibson scored from Tre Childers, before Wingate tallied just over two minutes into the quarter.

Murphy responded to the Wingate goal just 22 seconds later, before the Bulldogs would score again less than two minutes later. Irizarry would score unassisted, before Childers would score from Dappen less than two minutes later to get Coker back within three with eight minutes to play in the quarter.

Wingate would notch another goal with just under five minutes to play in the quarter, before Murphy would find the twine again with three and a half minutes to play in the frame. Wingate scored the final two goals of the third to take a 16-11 lead to the fourth.