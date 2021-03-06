LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker volleyball falls to Anderson 3-1

ANDERSON, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team fell to Anderson on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-1.
The Cobras took the opening set 25-22, before dropping sets two and three 25-14 and set four 25-12.
Anderson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set, before the teams eventually battled to a 9-9 tie. The teams would play to ties at 14-14 and 18-18, before Coker would win seven out of the final 11 points to take the opening set.
Kay Hill led the Cobras with 11 kills on the day, while Emily Everton also posted 10. Rami Mullen and Ashley Carson each dished out 14 assists and Everton paced the Cobras with 10 digs to complete the double-double.
Chelsey Blume posted the lone solo block for Coker, while she and Hill each had three block assists and Everton and Ann Frisk each had two.
Coker returns to the court on Tuesday to host Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 7 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
TENNIS
Coker squads lose to Wingate
WINGATE, N.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt at No. 16 Wingate on Saturday by a score of 6-1.
Carlos Pinedo picked up the lone win for Coker on the day, defeating Josep Canyadell 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
The Coker women's tennis team also fell to Wingate on Saturday by a score of 6-1.
Zoe Heed picked up the lone win for Coker on the day, defeating Elena Bompieri 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
The Cobras are back in action on March 13 when they host Newberry in conference action. First serve is set for 1 p.m. from the Coker Tennis Courts.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Wingate 19
Coker 15
WINGATE, N.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team fell in a tight South Atlantic Conference contest at No. 6 Wingate on Saturday by a score of 19-15.
Coker broke the ice four minutes in with an unassisted marker from Joe Venazio, before the Bulldogs scored five straight to take a lead into the final three minutes of the first quarter. Matt Murphy scored unassisted with 11 seconds left in the frame, as Wingate led 5-2 after one quarter.
Ethan Irizarry got things started in the second quarter with an unassisted marker just over a minute in, before the Bulldogs would get two consecutive goals to take a 7-3 lead less than four minutes into the period. Goals from Andrew Dappen and Jason McNeany 10 seconds apart got the Cobras back within two just over five minutes in, before a four-goal run for Wingate would put the Bulldogs back up by six with three and a half minutes to play in the half.
Henry Haskett's unassisted tally with just over a minute left in the period would serve as the final goal of the half, and Wingate went to the locker room with an 11-6 lead.
The teams traded goals through the third quarter, but Wingate was still able to maintain a five-goal lead. Coker opened the scoring less than a minute into the quarter when Cal Gibson scored from Tre Childers, before Wingate tallied just over two minutes into the quarter.
Murphy responded to the Wingate goal just 22 seconds later, before the Bulldogs would score again less than two minutes later. Irizarry would score unassisted, before Childers would score from Dappen less than two minutes later to get Coker back within three with eight minutes to play in the quarter.
Wingate would notch another goal with just under five minutes to play in the quarter, before Murphy would find the twine again with three and a half minutes to play in the frame. Wingate scored the final two goals of the third to take a 16-11 lead to the fourth.
Coker was able to out-score Wingate 4-3 in the fourth, but the Bulldogs were still able to come away with the victory. Wingate scored the first two goals of the fourth to increase the lead to seven, before Coker went on a three-goal run to cut back into the deficit. Dominic Madlang and Venazio scored 15 seconds apart, before Dappen scored to get Coker within 18-14 with eight minutes to play.
After another Wingate goal with five and a half minutes to play, Irizarry tallied the final marker of the game with two minutes to play.
Irizarry and Murphy each tallied hat tricks in the game, while Venazio and Dappen each scored twice. Childers and Dappen dished out assists while Jason McNeany led the Cobras with a game-high six ground balls, moving him into sole possession of second place on the career ground balls list with 174.
James Brugger and Dezmon Patten each scooped up three ground balls. Brugger also caused two turnovers for Coker in the game.
The Cobras are back in action on March 13 when they travel to North Greenville for a non-conference contest. Opening face-off is set for 3 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.