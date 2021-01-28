LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker women hold off Wingate 68-64

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team downed Wingate 68-64 on Wednesday for a pivotal South Atlantic Conference win.
Tied 58-58 with two minutes left, the Cobras were able to battle to the free throw line and ice the game from the charity stripe. They shot 32.3 percent in the victory, aided by four three-pointers and a season-high 24 made free throws.
Raya Coley paced the Cobras with 16 points while Emily Davis added 14 points. Valicia Demeritte and Avahna Baker each posted 11 points in the game while Abigail Keesling chipped in 10 points and Haley McClure added six.
McClure and Coley each pulled down a team-high nine boards in the game, with Coley nearly missing a double-double effort.
The Cobras return to action Saturday with a road contest at Anderson at 2 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wingate 76
Coker 61
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action Wednesdayby a score of 76-61.
Wingate was in control the majority of the second half, building a double-digit lead five minutes into the period and maintaining that lead for good around the 11-minute mark of the second half.
The Cobras shot 42.3 percent (22-52) in the contest, with eight three-pointers. Seth Bennett paced the Cobras with a career-high 14 points on four three-pointers, while Anderson Keller added 11 points in the game.
Chandler Lindsey paced the Cobras with six rebounds and also dished out a team-high four assists.
The Cobras return to action Saturday when they travel to Anderson for a 4:30 p.m. matchup. Video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
BASEBALL
FMU’s Gonzalez, Mattox named to preseason All-PBC Team
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez and senior third-baseman Todd Mattox have been named to the Peach Belt Conference preseason All-Conference squad as the Patriots prepare for the 2021 campaign.
Francis Marion will open its 2021 campaign with a home series against Georgia College on Feb. 13-14. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Feb. 14.
Gonzalez, a Sumter native, started all 19 games during the shortened 2020 season. He recorded a .356 batting average with five doubles, two home runs, 14 runs batted in and a team-leading on-base percentage of .500. He registered seven multi-hit games, reached base safely in 15 of 19 games, and logged a team-best on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.076. Among his hits were the squad’s latest walk-off hit, a homer against Young Harris College on Feb. 28. He was an All-Conference selection as a junior in 2019.
Mattox, a Winnsboro native, started all 19 games at third base for the Patriots in 2020. He recorded a team-high .357 batting average with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, and a team-leading 23 RBI. Mattox had nine multi-hit games, reached base safely in 16 of 19 games, and batted .483 with runners in scoring position.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Coker picked 11th in SAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University women's tennis team was picked 11th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Thursday.
Wingate took the top spot with 156 points and 12 first-place votes, while Queens (N.C.) was tabbed second with 138 points. Tusculum took third with 131 points and the final first-place vote.
The Cobras went 5-4 a season ago, picking up wins against Erskine, Benedict, Johnson C. Smith, Southern Wesleyan and Clarion. Coker returns three starters in Charlotte Clarke, Zoe Heed and Gracie Waldron. Clarke and Heed were each part of five-win doubles tandems, while Waldron picked up six singles wins. Heed won five matches and Clarke added two singles wins.
The Cobras open the 2021 season on Feb. 5 at the Florence Invitational.
MEN'S TENNIS
Coker's Pinedo, MacMillan earn Preseason All-Conference honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team was picked 10th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while sophomore Carlos Pinedo and junior Isaac MacMillan were tabbed on the Preseason All-Conference Doubles First Team.
Wingate topped the poll with 154 points and 10 first-place votes, while Queens (N.C.) took second with 145 points and the remaining three first-place votes. Anderson (S.C.) and Lenoir-Rhyne were tied for third with 122 points.
Pinedo picked up four doubles wins last season, partnering with Luis de Vuyst (one at No. 1, two at No. 2) and Walker Long (No. 2) while also posting five singles wins between No. 4 (two) and No. 5 (three) before the season was shortened due to COVID-19.
MacMillan teamed up with Hunter Horton for six doubles wins, posting two at No. 2 and four at No. 3. He also won six singles matches between No. 4, 5 and 6 before the season was shortened due to COVID-19.
The Cobras went 6-1 a season ago before the season was cut short due to COVID-19, picking up one win in South Atlantic Conference play. Five Cobras return from a season ago, where the Cobras combined for 15 doubles wins and 23 singles wins.
The Cobras open the 2021 season at the Florence Invitational on Feb. 5.