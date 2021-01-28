LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker women hold off Wingate 68-64

The Cobras went 5-4 a season ago, picking up wins against Erskine, Benedict, Johnson C. Smith, Southern Wesleyan and Clarion. Coker returns three starters in Charlotte Clarke, Zoe Heed and Gracie Waldron. Clarke and Heed were each part of five-win doubles tandems, while Waldron picked up six singles wins. Heed won five matches and Clarke added two singles wins.

The Cobras open the 2021 season on Feb. 5 at the Florence Invitational.

MEN'S TENNIS

Coker's Pinedo, MacMillan earn Preseason All-Conference honor

ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team was picked 10th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while sophomore Carlos Pinedo and junior Isaac MacMillan were tabbed on the Preseason All-Conference Doubles First Team.

Wingate topped the poll with 154 points and 10 first-place votes, while Queens (N.C.) took second with 145 points and the remaining three first-place votes. Anderson (S.C.) and Lenoir-Rhyne were tied for third with 122 points.