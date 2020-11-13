LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker women's basketball opener postponed

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The season opener for the Coker University women's basketball team against Carson-Newman scheduled for Nov. 21 has been postponed.

The South Atlantic Conference will be working with both institutions to reschedule the games for a later date.

All Coker basketball tickets must be purchased at www.cokercobras.com/tickets. Coker will announce attendance regulations at a later date.

Coker University will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and provide updated revisions as additional information is available.

Coker wrestler Van Alst earns national ranking

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Coker University wrestler Zachary Van Alst is ranked No. 15 at 141 pounds in The Open Mat's Division II preseason national rankings, announced recently.

Van Alst wrestled in nine bouts in his first season with the Navy and Gold a year ago, picking up six wins. He earned one win each by major decision, technical fall and pin. He also finished third at the NCAA Super Region II Championships to qualify for the Division II National Championships.