LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker women's soccer falls at Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY, N.C. - The Coker women's soccer team fell at No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne 3-0 on Thursday.
Four different Cobras each tallied shots in the match, with Alexandra Brown notching a team-leading three. Gabby Sturla, Lillia Rodriguez and Anna Bozonne finished with one shot apiece. Sarah Swaim tallied six saves on the day.
Coker will continue its road trip at Wingate on Mar. 25. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
Former Cobra Hughes named United Soccer Coaches' new College Programs Officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Coker University women's soccer alumna Patricia Hughes (1993) was recently named the new College Programs Officer for United Soccer Coaches.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to join the team at United Soccer Coaches team as the College Programs Officer," said Hughes. "My experience as a student athlete, college coach and athletic director really provide me a unique perspective on the important role our college soccer coaches play, and I am honored to lead, serve and advocate for our members in my new role. Coker College provided me an amazing start to this journey as a member of the women's soccer program and I am forever grateful. I feel very lucky to be back in the soccer world which feels like home to me!"
In her new role, Hughes works with the organization's College members for advocacy within the NCAA and other governing bodies of collegiate soccer.
Hughes had spent the previous three and a half years as the Director of Athletics at Salem College.
Hughes was a four-year member of the women's soccer team at Coker from 1989-93. She is the program's all-time career goal leader (58), fourth all-time in career assists (20) and second all-time in career points (136). She is also a member of Coker Women's Soccer's All-Time First Team, and was inducted into the Coker Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Coker signs two for '21 class
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's lacrosse coach Marabeth "Marty" Durden has announced the signing of Hannah Goff and Madeline Hart for the class of 2021.
Hannah Goff is a goalie from Arlington, Va.. She comes to Coker from the International School of Brussels in Belgium where she was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference selection. Goff also played for Madlax 2021.
"I am extremely excited for Hannah to be joining us as a goal keeper," said Durden. "She will be helping our program and bring in experience that is needed. We can't wait for her to be here in August."
Madeline Hart is a midfielder and defender from Surfside Beach. She comes to Coker from Saint James High School where she was named the Best Defense Varsity Lacrosse Most Valuable Player. Hart also competed for Myrtle Beach Wave Lacrosse.
In 2019, she led her club team to win the Asheville Lacrosse Classic, while earning MVP honors.
"Madeline will be coming in as a strong defender that has great lacrosse IQ to help make our defense stronger," said Durden. "She has been to campus and we are so excited to see what she will do for us on the field."
The duo is the beginning of the 2021-22 recruiting class for Coker women's lacrosse.