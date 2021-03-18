LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker women's soccer falls at Lenoir-Rhyne

"I am very excited for the opportunity to join the team at United Soccer Coaches team as the College Programs Officer," said Hughes. "My experience as a student athlete, college coach and athletic director really provide me a unique perspective on the important role our college soccer coaches play, and I am honored to lead, serve and advocate for our members in my new role. Coker College provided me an amazing start to this journey as a member of the women's soccer program and I am forever grateful. I feel very lucky to be back in the soccer world which feels like home to me!"