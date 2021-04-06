LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Hall earns Southeast Region honor

WINGATE, N.C. - Coker University outfielder Reilly Hall was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Southeast Region Player of the Week.

Hall led the Cobras to a SAC series win over UVA Wise last week with an outstanding performance at the plate. Hall belted six homers in the series, including five in the Saturday doubleheader. He finished the week batting .438 with six home runs, a double, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and seven walks. His three-home run performance in game four of the series ties a Coker single-game record.

On the season, Hall is tied fourth in the conference for home runs with eight, and also has 27 RBI and 23 walks drawn.

This Hall's first career Player of the Week honor. The Cooperstown, N.Y., native was also named as the South Athletic Conference AstroTurf Player of the Week earlier Tuesday.

The Cobras will be back in action on April 10 when they travel to Queens University (N.C.) in a conference doubleheader series. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 12 p.m.Live coverage can be found at www.cokercobras.com.

