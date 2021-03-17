 Skip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Kabo earns pair of field hockey honors
LOCAL COLLEGES

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Kabo earns pair of field hockey honors

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University field hockey sophomore Britt Kabo was named the AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week by the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas and the Play Safe Turf & Track/National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Wednesday. 

Kabo scored two goals and tallied one assist for five points in Coker's 4-1 win over Mount Olive in the season opener back on Mar. 12.

This is Kabo's second career South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week honor and her first Play Safe/NFHCA Division II Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Coker field hockey is back in action on Friday at home against Queens (N.C.). The contest is set for a 4 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

Kabo

 COKER ATHLETICS
