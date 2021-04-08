LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Kabo earns Student-Athlete of the Month honor

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University field hockey player Britt Kabo was named the SPC Credit Union Student-Athlete of the Month for March, it was announced Thursday.
Kabo played and started in all six games for Coker, leading the team in goals (four), assists (three) and points (11). Kabo also netted two game-winning goals in the month of March.
She was named both the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Offensive Player of the Week on Mar. 17. She was later named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All-Conference First Team. In the classroom, she was named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad and also a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.
This is Kabo's second career Student-Athlete of the Month award, as she was named Student-Athlete of the Month back in November of 2019.
VOLLEYBALL
Coker's Everton earns SAC honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University junior outside hitter Emily Everton was named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention Team, announced by the league Thursday.
Everton played in seven matches and 27 sets this season, leading the Cobras in kills (94) and kills per set (3.48). Everton's kill total is tied for 12th in the league, while she also ranks fourth in kills per set. Everton also contributed three assists, six service aces, 41 digs, one solo block and 10 block assists on the season.
This is Everton's first career All-Conference selection.
WRESTLING
Former Coker wrestler, assistant named head coach at St. Andrews
LAURINBURG, N.C. - Former Coker University wrestling assistant coach Robert Parland has been named the head wrestling coach at St. Andrews University, announced Wednesday.
Parland has been an assistant coach for his alma mater for the past three seasons, helping guide the team to a No. 25 national ranking in 2020. Parland has also coached six national qualifiers, five All-Conference selections and one Super Region II champion. In 2019-20, the team posted a 3.65 grade point average and boasted seven National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-Americans.
"I want to thank Rob for all his hard work these past three years, said head wrestling coach Derrick Nelson. "It has been a privilege to have my former teammate and brother to coach by my side at our home gym. I am looking forward to watching you grow as you build your program at St. Andrews."
Parland wrestled for the Cobras from 2013-17, ranking third all-time in career wins with 51 while his 22 wins in 2014-15 are tied for seventh all-time on the single-season win list.
"Being at Coker has been some of the best years of my life,' said Parland. "From student life to coaching, the university has helped me in life more than I can give it credit for. The hardest part is leaving the family that I've been a part of since 2013. But I feel I'm ready to make moves. Thanks to the Dr. Griffin for giving me the chance to return to my Alma Mater. A special Thank you to Derrick for molding me as a coach and pushing me to be greater. And lastly, #CB."