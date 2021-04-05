 Skip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Kellner earns women's lacrosse honor
LOCAL COLLEGES

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Kellner earns women's lacrosse honor

Coker logo

ROCK HILL S.C.—Coker University women’s lacrosse sophomore Abby Kellner was named the AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week by the South Atlantic Conference on Monday.

Kellner tallied 15 saves and three ground balls in Coker’s 16-14 victory against Tusculum on Saturday.

Coker women’s lacrosse returns to action on April 10 as it hosts No. 13 Limestone. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

MEN'S TENNIS

Coker edges Limestone 4-3

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker men's tennis team edged Limestone 4-3 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Monday.

Coker took the doubles point winning two out of three, starting with a 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 1 for Carlos Pinedo and Isaac MacMillan over Luiz Zamorano and Emilio Samhan. Justus Lehmann and Luis de Vuyst secured the doubles point for Coker with a 6-0 win over Jorjay Paladines and Lucas Rodriguez at No. 2.

Carlos Pinedo picked up a default victory at No. 2 singles over Samhan, before MacMillan defeated Wes Koehler 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3. Mitchell Davies also gutted out a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 6 singles for Coker.

The Cobras return to the court on Wednesday to face Lenoir-Rhyne. First serve is set for 2 p.m. from the Coker Tennis Courts.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Coker women fall to Limestone

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's tennis team fell to Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action on Monday.

Gracie Waldron and Khushi Agarwal picked up a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles over Alexandra Dolfi and Caroline St-Antoine.

The Cobras return to the court on Wednesday to face Lenoir-Rhyne. First serve is set for 2 p.m. from the Coker Tennis Courts.

