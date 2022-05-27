LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Lazare breaks school record, qualifies for national finals in 200m

ALLENDALE, Mich. - Coker University women's track senior Calene Lazare broke the school's 200-meter record in qualifying for the national finals in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Division Outdoor National Championships on Friday.

Lazare finished third in her heat and fifth overall with a time of 23.66 in the 200, breaking her own school record of 23.78 set on Apr. 23 at the N.C. A&T Aggie Classic.

Lazare will be back in action tomorrow in the national finals for both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. The finals for the 100-meter dash are set for 3:35 p.m., while the 200-meter dash finals will take place at 4:50 p.m.

Video and live results for both events will be available at www.cokercobras.com.

Coker Athletics finishes 7th nationally in DII community service

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University Athletics department finished seventh in Division II nationally in community service hours tallied by Helper Helper, announced by the organization Friday.

The Coker University Athletic department totaled 5,176 hours of community service, also totaling $147, 726 in economic impact.

"I am extremely proud of how our student-athletes and coaches have bought into doing their part in the Hartsville community," said Associate Director of Athletics Aaron Beebe. "We made a big push this year as a department to reach 5,000 hours in the community and we exceeded that. Our teams have created some fantastic partnerships in the area and I am glad their accomplishments are being recognized on a national level."

Coker baseball and Coker women's lacrosse each finished atop Division II in their respective sports, with baseball totaling 1,170 hours and women's lacrosse totaling 854 hours.

Coker field hockey and Coker women's golf each finished second in Division II in their respective sports, with field hockey totaling 217 hours and women's golf totaling 231 hours.

Coker women's basketball and Coker men's golf each finished third in Division II in their respective sports, with women's basketball totaling 857 hours and men's golf totaling 353 hours.

Coker wrestling finished fifth in Division II, totaling 187 hours.

Coker women's cross country/track and field finished eighth in Division II, totaling 164 hours.

Coker softball finished ninth in Division II, totaling 246 hours.