LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Richardson reaches milestone in OT loss

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's Hope Richardson pulled down her 500th career rebound in a double-double effort, but it wasn't enough as Coker fell in overtime to Newberry on Wednesday by a score of 69-63.
The teams played to a 19-19 deadlock after one quarter before Newberry out-scored Coker 14-8 in the second quarter to take a six-point lead to the half.
Coker battled back from an early double-digit deficit in the third quarter, tying things up at 44 with under three minutes to play in the period. The teams traded buckets in the final minutes of the quarter, as Coker took a 48-47 lead to the fourth quarter.
Coker jumped out to a six-point lead through three and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, before the teams traded baskets all the way until the final horn in regulation, going to overtime tied at 60.
Newberry would win the overtime period to bring the game to its final score.
Three Cobras scored in double figures, led by Saquita Joyner with 18 points. Richardson also registered 13 points, while Ashauntee Nelson added 12.
Richardson completed the double-double with a game and career-high 19 rebounds.
The Cobras return to action Saturday to face Carson-Newman at 2 p.m.
− Coker Athletics
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Coker 78
Newberry 55
HARTSVILLE- Coker University men's basketball rolled past Newberry for a South Atlantic Conference win Wednesday night by a score of 78-55.
The teams played to a 6-6 tie through the opening five minutes, before knotting up at 18 with nine and a half minutes to play in the first period. The teams played tight for the next few minutes, before Coker ended the half on a 21-9 scoring run to take a 39-27 lead to the break.
Coker would continue to groove offensively in the second half, scoring 39 points in the second period to Newberry's 28. The Cobras celebrated a big win in front of their home crowd.
Demar Anderson and Zavier Measmer each scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Cobras, while Williams Onyeodi added 11 points. He completed the double-double with a game-high 11 boards.
The Cobras return to action Saturday to face Carson-Newman at 4 p.m.
− Coker Athletics
MEN'S LACROSSE
Lander 21
Coker 8
GREENWOOD - Coker University men's lacrosse fell at Lander in non-conference action Wednesday by a score of 21-8.
Justin Beighey paced the Cobras with a career-high five goals, while Augie Ford, Ryan Bass and Will Habel also scored for Coker. Cal Gibson dished out a team-high three assists and registered a career-high 10 ground balls while Nate Allan also registered a career-high in ground balls with eight.
Coker returns to action Saturday at Barton at 4 p.m.
− Coker Athletics
BASEBALL
USC Aiken 8
Francis Marion 3
AIKEN – USC Aiken broke up a pitchers’ duel by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning and the Pacers went on to claim an 8-3 victory over Francis Marion University on Wednesday in non-conference baseball action.
Francis Marion (6-4) will play a three-game Conference Carolinas series at North Greenville University this weekend, beginning with a single game on Friday at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, FMU got contributions from every part of its lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the fifth frame.
Junior right-hander Austin Moore (0-1) started the fateful inning and took the loss. Junior righty Matt Dooley did toss two shutout innings while allowing one hit, walking one and striking out one.
Senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez led the Patriots with two hits.
Francis Marion took a 1-0 advantage in the third inning when senior right fielder Will Hardee scored Tanner Wakefield from second base with RBI-single off the top of the right field wall. The hit extended Hardee’s hitting streak to eight games.
The Pacers (5-5) scored their seven runs on seven hits and two errors in the bottom of the fifth. FMU responded immediately in the sixth as senior catcher Lex Tuten belted a two-run homer to right. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox scored ahead of Tuten on the homer as he was hit by a pitch to lead-off the frame That extended Mattox’s streak of safely reaching base to 53 games, a streak that dates back to the 2020 season.
The Patriots put two more runners on base in the sixth with only one out, but were unable to push across any more runs. USCA added an insurance tally in the seventh.
In addition to Todd Mattox, junior shortstop Naphis Llanos, Hardee, and Gonzalez have safely reached base in all 10 games this season.
− FMU Athletics
SOFTBALL
Wingate 7-8
Francis Marion 0-1
WINGATE, N.C. – Francis Marion University dropped both ends of a non-conference softball doubleheader at Wingate University, losing 7-0 and 8-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Francis Marion (8-8) will host the Patriot Invitational Tournament this coming weekend at the FMU Softball Stadium. The four-team event will start with three games on Friday including the Patriots hosting West Liberty University at 4 p.m.
Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (2-1) started game one and took the loss in the circle for Francis Marion. Wingate freshman Hali Scott (2-1), sophomore Sydney Kale, and junior Hannah Reeves combined to throw a 2-hit shutout.
The Patriots had runners on base in five of the seven innings, including two on with no outs in both the fourth and sixth frames, but could not push across a run.
Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood and senior left fielder Danielle Karacson registered the two FMU base hits.
A pair of two-run homers by Hannah Reeves and Scott powered the Bulldog offense in game one.
In the second contest, Karacson doubled to left centerfield to drive in a run in the top of the first as FMU took a 1-0 lead.
Senior righty Janecia Hemingway (3-6) started and took the loss in the second game. Junior right-hander Casey Kurent came on in relief and went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering only one run on five hits, walking one and striking out five.
Ashtyn Patterson finished 2-for-4 with a double, while freshman designated player Emma Moberg also had two hits.
After FMU took its initial lead, Wingate answered with the tying run in the bottom of the first frame and then scored seven times in the second frame.
− FMU Athletics