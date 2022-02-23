LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker's Richardson reaches milestone in OT loss

Francis Marion (6-4) will play a three-game Conference Carolinas series at North Greenville University this weekend, beginning with a single game on Friday at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, FMU got contributions from every part of its lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the fifth frame.

Junior right-hander Austin Moore (0-1) started the fateful inning and took the loss. Junior righty Matt Dooley did toss two shutout innings while allowing one hit, walking one and striking out one.

Senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez led the Patriots with two hits.

Francis Marion took a 1-0 advantage in the third inning when senior right fielder Will Hardee scored Tanner Wakefield from second base with RBI-single off the top of the right field wall. The hit extended Hardee’s hitting streak to eight games.