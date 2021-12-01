LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Comeback falls short for Coker men's basketball

SALISBURY, N.C. - A Coker University men's basketball comeback effort fell short at Catawba on Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action as the Cobras dropped the league contest by a score of 74-69.

Catawba led 14-6 seven and a half minutes into the game, while the teams went back and forth over the next few minutes and Coker trimmed the deficit to three with seven and a half minutes to play in the half. The lead fluctuated into the final few minutes of the frame, before the Cobras tied the game at 28 with two minutes to play in the period. Catawba would take a 34-31 edge to the locker room.

The Indians increased their lead into double-digits five minutes into the second half, before the Cobras would get the game back to single digits less than two minutes later. The deficit would fluctuate over the next few minutes, before the Cobras eventually got back within two at 53-51 with eight and a half to play. The Cobras would continue to battle in the second half, getting within one with under four minutes to play at 60-59. While the Cobras were close in the end, Catawba hung on for the home court victory.

Williams Onyeodi and Zavier Measmer each scored 15 points in the game to pace Coker, while Christopher Fordham also added 11 points.