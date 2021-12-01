LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Comeback falls short for Coker men's basketball

SALISBURY, N.C. - A Coker University men's basketball comeback effort fell short at Catawba on Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action as the Cobras dropped the league contest by a score of 74-69.
Catawba led 14-6 seven and a half minutes into the game, while the teams went back and forth over the next few minutes and Coker trimmed the deficit to three with seven and a half minutes to play in the half. The lead fluctuated into the final few minutes of the frame, before the Cobras tied the game at 28 with two minutes to play in the period. Catawba would take a 34-31 edge to the locker room.
The Indians increased their lead into double-digits five minutes into the second half, before the Cobras would get the game back to single digits less than two minutes later. The deficit would fluctuate over the next few minutes, before the Cobras eventually got back within two at 53-51 with eight and a half to play. The Cobras would continue to battle in the second half, getting within one with under four minutes to play at 60-59. While the Cobras were close in the end, Catawba hung on for the home court victory.
Williams Onyeodi and Zavier Measmer each scored 15 points in the game to pace Coker, while Christopher Fordham also added 11 points.
Demar Anderson and Chandler Lindsey shared the lead in the rebounding effort with eight apiece, while Lindsey dished out a game-high seven assists.
The Cobras return home to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to welcome UVA Wise for a matinee conference contest. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Catawba 77
Coker 58
SALISBURY, N.C. - Coker University women's basketball fell at No. 14 Catawba Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 77-58.
Catawba jumped out to an early lead, before the Cobras would rally strong in the final minute of the frame. Catawba led Coker 16-12 after one quarter.
The Indians increased their lead back up to double-digits early in the second quarter, before Coker got back within six to force a Catawba timeout under four minutes into the period. The lead would fluctuate over the final few minutes of the quarter, as the Indians took a 39-29 lead to the half.
Catawba would lead by double digits for the first few minutes of the third quarter, before Coker would cut the deficit down to seven with under six minutes to play. Catawba would get its double-digit lead back and hold it until the end of the frame.
The Indians would hold their double-digit lead until the final horn for the conference win.
Dasia Lambert and Ashauntee Nelson each scored a team-high 10 points for the Cobras. Coker out-rebounded Catawba 46-40 in the game, led by a game-high 11 rebounds from Saquita Joyner. Mariah Mitchem dished out a team-best four assists.
The Cobras return home to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to welcome UVA Wise for a matinee conference contest. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WRESTLING
Coker tops Mt. Olive
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. - Coker University wrestling team took down Mount Olive for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas victory Wednesday night by a score of 27-15.
Mount Olive scored first with a victory at 125 pounds to go ahead 3-0, before three consecutive wins put the Cobras ahead 12-3 in the dual. Hunter Ross posted an 18-3 win by technical fall in 6:53 over Isaiah Olive at 133 pounds, before Omar Armengol defeated Hayden Waddell by major decision 15-2 at 141 pounds.
Zachary Van Alst would win for Coker at 149 pounds, grinding out a 2-1 win by decision. Mount Olive would pick up a win by decision at 157 pounds, before Corey Christie pinned Matthew Wuntke in 55 seconds to extend Coker's lead to 18-6.
Wins at 174 pounds and 184 pounds for Mount Olive brought the score to 18-15, before Levi Kluttz halted the momentum with a 9-4 decision over Jonathan Clack at 197 pounds to put Coker ahead 21-15 going to the final bout. Hamilton Cooper put an exclamation point on the victory with a win by fall over Jayln McClammy in 1:35 to bring the match to its final score.
The Cobras (3-1, 1-1 SACC) return to action for the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis Dec. 18-19. Live coverage of the tournament will be available at www.cokercobras.com.