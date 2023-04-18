FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the second time this season, Francis Marion junior men's tennis player Liam Day is the Conference Carolinas player of the week.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, helped FMU win its only match of the week, a 5-0 road victory over North Greenville University that clinched the regular-season championship (the program's first since 1999) and the No.1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

At No.1 doubles, he teamed with Leonel Gonzalez to beat NGU's Tuur Vos and Anthony Cassini 6-4 and followed that with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No.1 singles over Lucas Cardoso.

He upped his season records to 15-4 in singles and 12-4 in doubles, and improved his career marks to 36-12 in singles and 35-10 in doubles. His career winning percentage of .778 in doubles is second best in program history.

Francis Marion is ranked 40th in the most recent ITA national poll after finishing the regular season 12-7 overall and 7-1 in league play.

The Patriots have earned a bye into the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament this weekend and will first play on Saturday at 2 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined. The tournament is being hosted at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center and admission is free.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

FMU 12-6

UNCP 1-8

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Francis Marion University rattled off eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, to back the five-hit pitching of freshman right-hander Jenna Walling to grab a 12-1 win over UNC Pembroke In Tuesday's doubleheader opener.

However, the Braves rallied with four runs over the final three innings to take game two 8-6 as the two local rivals split their Conference Carolinas softball doubleheader.

Sophomore centerfielder Avery Bellai led FMU in the opener, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Senior second baseman Megan Matsil had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while senior left fielder Danielle Karacson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz had two hits, a double, and an RBI.

Walling upped her season mark to 19-3 with the complete-game effort. She struck out two and allowed only a solo home run in the final inning (fifth).

A two-out solo homer by senior first baseman Taylor Watford staked the Patriots to a 1-0 advantage in the first. A pair of two-out, two-run doubles by Bellai and freshman third baseman Madalyn White extended the margin to 5-0 in the second.

Solo homers by Matsil and senior designated player Savana Rosson highlighted a three-run third frame that upped the lead to 8-0. Rosson moves into a tie for second place with Janine Allen (2004-07) on the Patriot career home run list with 27, only two long balls behind Kim Booker (1986-89).

Karacson connected on a two-out RBI-double in the fourth, and the Patriots completed their scoring with three runs in the fifth, two coming home on a single by Matsil.

In the second game, Matsil was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, and two runs batted in.

BASEBALL

Lander 10

Francis Marion 2

GREENWOOD – Lander University ran away with a 10-2 win over Francis Marion University on Tuesday in the Patriot’s final non-conference baseball contest of the regular season.

Francis Marion (24-21) will play its final Conference Carolinas regular-season series at 9th-ranked University of Mount Olive. The series will start on Friday with a single contest at 6 p.m. and conclude with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Patriots are currently in fifth place in the conference standings and remain two games back of fourth-place Barton College.

Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield, senior third baseman Naphis Llanos, and freshman designated hitter Charlie Bussey III each went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead FMU. Senior right fielder Will Hardee, junior catcher Tucker Rabun, and sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley grabbed a hit apiece.

Hardee extends his now 17-game hitting streak and streak of safely reaching base to 29 games, and he creeps within seven of the school’s career hits record of 287.

Patriot junior right-hander Danny Leo (0-3) earned the start, but took the tough loss among seven Patriot pitchers. Senior Jack Hegan tossed 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits, and fanning four batters. Senior relievers Austin Moore and Luke Allain both allowed no hits, while striking out one batter on the rubber.

Lander sophomore righty Anson Merrick (1-0) allowed one hit over two innings to secure the win for the Bearcats (19-24).

The Bearcats jumped in front in the bottom of the third inning plating five runs on four hits. Lander’s run began with an RBI single to right by Lucas Martino to lead 1-0 and later with two outs, a bases-loaded situation was presented. A three-run double to the right center wall by Tyler Prell stretched the advantage to four before an RBI-single from Matthew Burgess capped the inning at 5-0.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Coker 21

Southern Wesleyan 9

HARTSVILLE - Despite a head to head battle in the beginning, Coker took off with goals from Abby Gross, Amanda Arguello, Hailey Morgan, Mia Macmillan, and Madeline Hart to take their lead up by seven goals.

Starting off the second quarter, Anita Rene-Rhodes picked up her first goal of the night and took the Cobras lead down to six. The Cobras continued their high energy and took control of the game despite Southern Wesleyan continuing to battle back. Going into half time, Coker had taken a lead of eight points and had no intention of slowing down.