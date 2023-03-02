FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson and senior left fielder Danielle Karacson combined to drive in 11 runs to lead Francis Marion University to a doubleheader sweep of Georgian Court University on Thursday in non-conference softball action.

The Patriots won the opener 11-3 in six innings before taking the second game 5-2.

Francis Marion has won eight straight to improve to 16-2. The Patriots will host Chestnut Hill College for a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the first contest, FMU trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but erupted for 10 runs, including a grand slam by Cuthbertson and a walk-off RBI-single by Karacson, to captured the mercy-rule victory.

Cuthbertson went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and five RBI, while Karacson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two driven in.

Patriot freshman right-hander Jenna Walling (9-0) remained unbeaten with a complete-game effort. She allowed only two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Georgian Court (8-6) built a 3-0 advantage after two innings. Francis Marion trimmed the margin in half in the third as sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai doubled with two outs and scored on a run-scoring single to left by Cuthbertson.

That set the stage for the sixth-inning explosion that saw 12 Patriots come to the plate. Karacson tied the game (3-3) with an RBI single prior to her ending the game with an RBI single. In between, graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz hit a two-run single, junior right fielder Katie Smith singled home a run, and Cuthbertson drilled her grand slam over the right centerfield wall.

GCU starter Janella Blaszka (2-2) was saddled with the loss.

The Patriots also rallied in the second contest. A two-run homer by Lions third baseman Savannah Simons staked Georgian Court to a first-inning lead.

A sacrifice fly by Karacson plated Cuthbertson in the bottom of the first to pull FMU within 2-1.

A two-run homer to straightaway center field by Karacson in the fifth put Francis Marion up 3-2. A run-scoring double by Bellai and a sacrifice fly by Cuthbetson accounted for two insurance runs in the sixth.

Senior righty Rachel Davis (6-2) overcame the early homer to register her sixth win in eight decisions. She allowed only three singles after the first frame and struck out five, while walking only one.

Georgian Court freshman righty Maddie Rabe (2-1) came in to the contest not having allowed a run in 13 innings, but took the loss. She gave up all five runs (four earned) on eight hits.

Eight different Patriots registered a hit in game two. Freshman shortstop Madalyn White extended her hitting streak to 14 games and her streak of safely reaching back to a season-long 18 contests. Karacson owns a 10-game hitting streak.

GCU center fielder Taylor Lipkins had two hits in each contest.

TENNIS

Bearcats sweep FMU

GREENWOOD – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams were on the road Thursday afternoon and dropped 6-1 and 4-2 decisions to Lander University.

The Francis Marion men drop to 3-5, while Patriot women dip to 3-4. Both squads return home to host West Virginia Wesleyan College on Sunday at noon on the Kassab Courts.

The 12-ranked Lander men (8-0) earned the doubles point with wins at spots two and three, although FMU juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez were winning 6-5 at the top position when play stopped and the competition moved to singles. Sophomore Martin Barbera accounted for the lone Francis Marion point with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.

The Bearcat women (5-3) captured the doubles point with identical 6-2 wins at the No. 1 and 2 positions.

FMU and Lander traded wins as the first four singles matches finished before a rain delay interrupted the match. FMU senior Gabriel Karatantcheva won at No. 1 singles by a 6-1, 6-3 count and junior Julie Martincova was victorious 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 at the No. 3 position to bring Francis Marion within 3-2.

However, the Bearcats won in three sets at No. 4. singles to clinch the match. Patriots sophomore Kim Venghaus was even at No.5 singles (4-6, 6-3, 6-6 [1-1]) when the match was stopped.