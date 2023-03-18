FLORENCE, S.C. - Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson tallied five hits, four runs scored and two runs driven in to spark Francis Marion University to a doubleheader sweep of Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas softball play.

The Patriots won the opener 9-2 and the second contest 8-0 in five innings.

Francis Marion has won six straight and improves to 24-4 overall and 4-0 in league action. FMU will host the University of Mount Olive for a conference twinbill on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Cuthbertson went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI in the opener. Freshman second baseman Madalyn White had two hits and two RBI.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (11-3) recorded the complete-game win as she allowed only four hits and struck out a season-high nine batters. She retired the first 12 batters she faced before allowing a base runner.

Senior righty Emma Jo Wolfe (0-4) took the loss for Southern Wesleyan, which drops to 2-20 and 0-4.

FMU manufactured a run in the first inning as Cuthbertson reached on a bunt single, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by White, and scampered home on a passed ball.

The Patriots broke open a pitchers' duel with six runs in the fourth. The outburst included a two-run single by junior right fielder Katie Smith, and run-scoring singles by Cuthbertson, White, and senior designated hitter Savana Rosson. FMU also scored a run on a throwing error.

The Warriors plated single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before Francs Marion added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. The first run came home on a single up the middle by White and the final tally on a sacrifice fly by senior first baseman Taylor Watford.

Rosson and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz both had two hits to lead FMU in the second contest. Glanz also drove in three runs. With hits in both games, Rosson extended her hitting streak to 11 games.

Freshman righty Jenna Walling (12-1) posted her second shutout of the season, and the ninth complete game of her young career, by allowing only three hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Francis Marion scored the only run it would need in the second when senior second baseman Megan Matsil doubled home pinch runner Laurin Nodine.

The advantage swelled to 6-0 with a five-run outburst in the third. Cuthbertson and White had back-to-back RBI doubles, while senior left fielder Danielle Karacson hit a sacrifice fly, Rosson cranked a solo home run, and Glanz drilled a two-out RBI-single to right centerfield.

Glanz accounted for the final two runs in walk-off fashion as she laced a two-run single to center field in the fifth that resulted in the eight-run mercy rule being invoked.

White extended her season-long, and career-long streak of safely reaching base to 28 contests.

Freshman right-hander Autumn Barnhardt (1-6) allowed six runs and was tagged with the loss.

FDTC sweeps USC Sumter

SUMTER − The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team swept a doubleheader at USC Sumter on Saturday, winning the first game 16-3 and the second 15-4.

Mariah Stephens and Madison Rainwater each homered for the Stingers in the opening game victory.

In the second game, Michaela Smith doubled and drove in four while Rainwater had three hits, including a double, and collected three RBI.

Deja Smith, Temple Jones and Kylie Johnson all had two hits, with Smith also driving in a pair.

BASEBALL

FMU splits with Emmanuel

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University split its Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader with Emmanuel College on Saturday afternoon as the Patriots fell in game one 4-3, but secured the second contest 9-4 with a four-run outburst in the seventh inning.

Francis Marion drops the series two-games-to-one and moves to 13-16 overall and 7-8 in league play. The Patriots will travel for a non-conference game at Augusta University on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

In game one, FMU junior southpaw Chas DeBruhl got the start on the rubber and tossed 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs, no walks, and five strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Josh Adams threw 1 2/3 innings and finished the contest, giving up no hits or runs, and striking out two.

Graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield led the Patriots with two runners batted in, and grabbed a hit along with six other Patriots. Junior shortstop Blake Falor secured the other RBI for FMU while Wakefield, sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau, and senior catcher Isaac Schuck crossed home plate.

The Lions registered two singles in the top of the first inning before a failed pickoff attempt allowed one Emmanuel base runner and left another Lion on third base. Emmanuel would score that runner in the next at-bat on a sacrifice fly from Nick Dietsch to lead 2-0.

Emmanuel put runners on first and second yet again in the second inning, and loaded the bases after a bunt from Kyle LaCross down the third-base line. The Lions then scored one runner on a fielder’s choice RBI by Braeden Eavenson and scored another run after a sacrifice fly by Cody Minnis to stretch their advantage to 4-0.

Wakefield cut the Lion lead to 4-1 after crushing his second home run of the season over the left centerfield wall in the bottom of the third inning. A bases-loaded walk issued to Falor in the fourth, followed by an RBI-groundout by Wakefield left Emmanuel with a 4-3 lead.

A Schuck walk and a hard-hit single by Falor to second base put Patriots on the corners in the bottom of the sixth, but a double play would snuff out the rally. Emmanuel would record another double play in the seventh to secure the game-one win.

Emmanuel reliever Clifford Brown (2-0) picked up the win in game one, while Ethan Pooler registered his third save of the season getting the final six outs.

In game two, Patriot junior reliever Connor Kirkley (1-1) picked up his first win of the season by tossing 2 1/3 innings, allowing no runs, giving up two hits, walking three, and striking out three Lions.

Sophomore reliever Tyler Reynolds picked up his first career save as he recorded the final four outs, giving up only one hit, and fanning one. Reynolds got FMU out of a crucial bases-loaded situation in the eighth.

FMU senior right-hander Matt Dooley got the start and threw 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Every Patriot in the lineup recorded a hit, including multi-hit days from Falor, Llanos, senior right fielder Will Hardee, and junior centerfielder Zack Summerville. Llanos, Crepeau, and Schuck recorded two RBI apiece.

After Llanos reached on a fielding error and Hardee fired a single into left field, Summerville logged a single through the right side to score Llanos and put Patriots on the corners for a 1-0 lead in the first. FMU’s Creapeu connected on a sacrifice bunt to score Hardee and stretch the lead to 2-0.

After Charlie Bussey III and Falor secured second-inning singles, Wakefield’s fly out moved the two Patriots into scoring position, which led to an RBI-single from Llanos plating Bussey III.

FMU drove in another run in the fourth when the Patriots had two runners on base and scored one off a throwing error by the Lion’s shortstop, extending their lead to 4-0.

Emmanuel brought in pinch-hitter Chan Haulk in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and he tied the game at 4-4 on a one-out grand slam to left-centerfield.

Francis Marion responded with two singles from Hardee and Summerville in the seventh before Crepeau squeezed a shot down the left-field line to score one. A wild pitch followed to score another Patriot and give FMU a 6-4 lead. A two-run homer from Schuck, which landed in the left centerfield trees, extended the Patriot lead to 8-4.

The Patriots added one insurance tally in the ninth off an RBI-single from Llanos to right centerfield.

Emmanuel reliever Dosie Drakeford (1-1) was tagged with the loss in the final game, tossing 3 1/3 innings for the Lions.

FDTC sweeps Louisburg

FLORENCE − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team swept a doubleheader from Louisburg College on Saturday, winning the opener 8-0 before taking the second game 8-4.

The Stingers improved to 25-5 overall and 5-0 in Region 10 play.

Spenser Hamblen went the distance in the first game and allowed no runs while scattering seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Rio Foster had two hits including a homer and drove in three for Tech. Dylan Johnson also had two hits and one RBI. Owen Taylor, Ben Venables and Rom Kellis each drove in runs as well.

In the second contest, Austin Windham tossed all seven innings and struck out nine while allowing four runs on seven hits.

Javier Crespo and Will Dorrell both doubled and drove in three runs for the Stingers. Rio Foster had two hits including a double as well.

MEN'S TENNIS

FMU breezes by Trojans 6-1

FLORENCE – Forty-fourth ranked Francis Marion University swept all three doubles matches and then captured the top five singles matches to claim a 6-1 victory over 42nd-ranked University of Mount Olive on Saturday in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis action.

Francis Marion improves to 6-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while the Trojans drop to 6-5 and 0-1. FMU will play at Barton College on Tuesday at 2 p.m., before hosting a pair of conference matches next weekend.

Juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez opened doubles play with a 6-2 upset of the 33rd-ranked doubles duo in the nation, Guilherme Zotin de Oliveira and Daniel Hammond, at the No. 1 position. Sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans and junior Adam Ernberg followed with a 6-4 win at the No. 3 spot to clinch the doubles point for FMU. Sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa won at No. 2 doubles by a 6-4 decision.

In singles play, Francis Marion claimed victories at positions No. 4, 2, and 1, in that order, to clinch the match. Gonzalez claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 4, followed by Barbera winning at No. 2 (6-4, 7-6 [7-4]), and Day at No.1 (6-1, 5-7, 6-1).

Both Barbera and Day improve to team-best 9-2 season marks in singles play.

The other Patriot wins came from Lloyd-Evans (3-6, 6-3, 1-0 [11-9]) at No.3 and Lopez Sarasa at No. 5 singles by a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) score.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

FMU drops conference opener

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University lost its Conference Carolinas opener on Saturday afternoon, falling to the University of Mount Olive 4-3 in women’s tennis action.

Francis Marion dips to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in league action, while Mount Olive improves to 5-9 and 1-0. The Patriots will play at Barton College on Tuesday at 2 p.m., before returning home to host two conference matches next weekend.

The Trojans claimed all three doubles matches to take a 1-0 advantage.

After UMO took a straight-sets win at No. 2 singles to go ahead 2-0, FMU freshman Chelsea Seidewitz was victorious 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 1 position to bring the Patriots within 2-1.

Mount Olive won in three sets at the No. 4 position, but junior Camryn Cassetori got the Patriots within 3-2 with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles.

The Trojans then clinched the match with 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 3 spot. FMU junior Julia Pinto accounted for the final point with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 5.