FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson recorded six hits, scored five times and drove in six runs to spark Francis Marion University to a pair of wins Monday on the final day of the Swamp Fox Sizzler Softball Tournament.

FMU beat Bloomsburg University 13-1 in five innings and West Liberty University 11-1 in five innings to finish the two-day event unbeaten at 4-0.

Francis Marion, now 14-2 and winners of six straight, will host a pair of non-conference doubleheaders this week: Thursday against Georgian Court University at 4 p.m. and Saturday against Chestnut Hill College at 1 p.m.

Cuthbertson went 3-for-4 in the opener against Bloomsburg (2-2) with a double, three runs scored, and three driven in. Senior first baseman Taylor Watford, senior second baseman Megan Matsil, senior designated hitter Savana Rosson, and sophomore outfielder Avery Bellai all registered two hits.

Francis Marion registered 16 hits, including at least one by every position starter.

Freshman right-hander Jenna Walling earned the win to remain unbeaten (8-0) for her young career. She pitched four innings and allowed one unearned run on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Watford hit a long three-run homer down the left field line with two outs in the first to stake the Patriots to a 3-0 lead. FMU then scored eight runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run double by Rosson, a two-run single by Cuthbertson, and run-scoring hits by Bellai, Matsil, and junior catcher Lauren Smallwood.

The final two runs came home in the fourth frame on a run-scoring double to center field by Cuthbertson and an RBI-ground out by freshman shortstop Madalyn White.

Bloomsburg starter Callie Sowers (1-1) was the losing pitcher as she surrendered Watford’s homer.

In the second contest against WLU, the Patriots scored in every inning.

Cuthbertson again had three hits, three RBI and scored twice, while both Watford and Smallwood rapped out two hits. Cuthbertson recorded a double and a triple in the second contest.

Senior righty Rachel Davis (5-2) allowed only one hit in her four scoreless innings of work. She fanned three and did not issue a walk.

Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Matsil and Watford in the opening inning put the Patriots ahead 2-0. A five-run outburst in the second frame upped the advantage to 7-0. Cuthbertson doubled home two runs, White singled in two, and senior Danielle Karacson drilled a solo home run over the left field wall.

Cuthbertson tripled off the right centerfield wall to plate junior right fielder Katie Smith in the third. The Patriot scoring concluded with three tallies in the fourth as Watford drilled an RBI-double and Rosson singled home two runs.

West Liberty (1-11) scored its lone run in the fifth inning. Hilltopper righty Ashlyn Tapman (0-5) was saddled with the loss.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Patriots fall in nail-biter

SPARTANBURG – Four Patriots scored in double-figures, but that would not be enough to help seventh-seeded Francis Marion University as sixth-seeded Converse University eliminated FMU 81-78 on Monday in the second round of the Conference Carolinas Men's Basketball Tournament.

Francis Marion finished its sophomore season as a member of Conference Carolinas, and first under coach Jake Zehnder, with a 14-14 record.

FMU senior forward Bryce Beamer finished with 21 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from behind the arc, and grabbed six rebounds. Senior guard Tionne Rollins scored 16, handed out five assists, and recorded three steals.

Sophomore center Jonah Pierce recorded the second post-season double-double of his Patriot career with 14 points, while hauling in 11 rebounds. He scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds in the opening-round versus King University (Tenn.) last post-season.

Senior guard Alex Cox played his final career game for red, white, and blue scoring 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting. During the contest, he passed former Patriot center Allen Wilson to finish 17th on the FMU career scoring list with 1,077 points.

A 14-1 run by Converse during the final four minutes erased a five-point FMU lead and pushed the Valkyries (15-14) through to the tournament quarterfinals.

Tied 7-7 early in the first half, the Patriots rattled off six straight to lead 13-7 with 15:02 on the clock. Francis Marion held the lead until Converse nailed a three-pointer and a free throw to lead 23-22 with 10:19 remaining in the half. The Valkyries knocked two free throws through to expand their lead to three at 25-23, before an 8-0 run pushed the Patriots ahead at 30-25. Converse responded with an 8-0 run of their own to jump in front 33-30 with 3:25 left in the half.

Beamer cashed in a layup and a three-pointer to bounce FMU ahead 35-33 before the Valkyries scored four straight to lead 37-35 with 1:13 remaining in the half. A Pierce layup with 33 seconds to go, tied the score at 37-37 leading into halftime. Beamer scored 15 points in the opening stanza, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc, but was saddled with foul trouble much of the second half. The two sides combined for nine lead changes in the half.

Opening the second half, the Valkyries led by one at 43-42 until the Patriots sparked a 7-0 run to lead 49-43. Converse responded with nine straight jumping in front 52-49 with 15:20 on the clock. At 14:36, the Valkyries led by two at 54-52 before FMU would score the game’s next eight points to grab a 60-54 with 10:35 remaining.

The Patriots held that lead for a while, even grabbing their largest lead of seven points on three occasions. After a Rollins driving layup at 71-66, the Valkyries screamed back with six straight points to lead by one with 2:56 remaining in the game. Converse converted four free throws at the charity stripe to extend their lead to seven at 78-71. A pair of three-pointers by Beamer in the final six seconds would not be enough as the Valkyries escaped.

Pierce scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, while Rollins scored 14 of his 16 over the final 20 minutes.

Guard Uzziah Dawkins and forward Bosko Bojovic both scored 20 points, while guard Nygel Boozer posted 19 points for Converse.

The Patriots made over half of their shots at a 52.5% rate, while the Valkyries converted 49.0% of their field goal attempts. FMU was 7-of-24 from behind the arc, while Converse shot 6-of-17. The Patriots outscored the Valkyries 21-7 on fast-break points.

GOLF

Coker men, women return to links

Albany, Ga. – The Coker men's golf team shot a combined 593 through two rounds Monday as the Cobras placed 11th after day one of the Hurricane Invitational.

Fred Tindale led the way after finishing the first day tied for 27th place as he shot a solid 75 though the first 18 and an impressive 71 in his second round. Jonathan Hallinger and Mac Barclay both both tied for 43rd. Barclay shot a 74 and 75 as Hallinger shot a 76 in his first round and a 73 for his second round.

The Coker women's golf team wrapped up the day in 12th place a the Low Tide Intercollegiate with a team score of 629.

Mack Bailey was the top finisher for the Cobras. She finished the day tied for 37th place as she shot 77 in both rounds Monday. Hailey George shot 80 in her first round and finished the second round with a 77 to tie for 50th.