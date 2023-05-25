Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced that 6-foot-3 center Sommer Joseph of Darlington will transfer from Queens University of Charlotte to join the FMU program for the 2023-24 season.

She will have three years of eligibility to play for the Patriots.

This past season for the Royals, she appeared in 28 games and made three starts, while averaging 1.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. She also registered 10 steals and blocked nine shots.

Joseph is a 2022 graduate of Darlington High School, where she played for coach Brad Knox. A two-time team most valuable player for the Falcons, she earned all-state and all-region honors in 2021 and was a North-South All-Star selection.

“We are super excited to have Sommer join our program,” Porter said. “She is a true back-to-the-basket post player, who can finish at the rim. She is a good rebounder and can run the floor well. She will allow us to stretch our defense now that we have the threat of a rim protector and a shot blocker – an element we have not had for several years. As a local product, we were aware of her during her prep career, and are now happy that she has decided to come play for us. She is also a wonderful student and will be great fit for our program.”

Francis Marion ended its most recent campaign with a 20-7 record and placed second during the Conference Carolina regular season with an 18-2 mark.

Porter previously announced the signing of the signing of 6-1 forward Trinity “Trin” Delaney of Columbia, 5-3 guard Nevaeh Farmer of Charlotte, N.C., and 5-4 guard MacKenzie “Kenzie” Feagin of Effingham as part of her 2023 recruiting class.

BASEBALL

FMU’s Hardee named

to All-Region Team

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University graduate student right fielder Will Hardee has been named to the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region Team that was announced this week.

Hardee earns second-team recognition for the second year in a row.

Hardee, a graduate of South Florence High School, led FMU with a .383 average, along with 77 hits, 55 runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 51 runs batted in, a .662 slugging percentage, a .468 on-base percentage, and a 1.130 OPS. He also posted a .978 fielding percentage that included seven outfield assists, and he stole seven bases in eight attempts.

He registered 20 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games. He hit safely in 41 of the 53 contests, including an 18-game hitting streak that was snapped in the next-to-last game of the regular season, and he safely reached base in 48 of 53 contests, including 37 of the last 38.

Hardee ranked among the Top-15 in Conference Carolinas for 10 different offensive categories.

A five-year starter, he finished 2023 ranking first among active NCAA Division II players with 67 career doubles. He was named the FMU team MVP for 2023, and holds the team career records for hits (296), doubles and walks (121).

He helped lead Francis Marion to a 29-25 record, a sixth-place finish during the Conference Carolinas’ regular season, and an appearance in the conference tournament championship game – where he was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Hardee is a three-time first-team All-Conference selection, and he was named to the Conference Carolina All-Defensive Team for 2023.

FMU inks Berkeley pitcher

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of 6-1 right-handed pitcher Keith Stevens of Moncks Corner to a national letter of intent to attend FMU in the fall and play for the Patriots in 2024.

Stevens is currently a senior at Berkeley High School, where he plays for coach Landy Cox.

This past season, he worked 49 innings on the mound and registered a 5-2 record with three saves and a 0.71 earned run average en route to earning all-region honors. He fanned 55 batters, allowed only 32 hits, and opponents hit just .183 against him. He helped Berkeley to 27 wins, the I.P. Classic championship, the Region 6-5A title, and a third-place finish in the Lower State Tournament.

In 2022, Stevens tossed 19 innings and allowed only nine hits, while recording a 1.50 earned run average with 24 strikeouts. Stevens and the 28-5 Stags secured their first 5A state championship after a 3-1 victory over Fort Mill High School, after also winning the Region 7-5A championship.

He also ran track and field and cross country for the Stags.

"Stevens is a skillful submariner who can throw strikes from underneath with a good rotation of pitches,” said Inabinet. “He will be a good addition to our bullpen next year especially against right-handed hitters. As he gets bigger and stronger, his velocity will make a huge jump and when that happens he will be very tough to hit."