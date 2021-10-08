LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Davis, FMU volleyball sweep Valkyries

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior outside hitter Gracie Davis pounded out 15 kills with a .400 hitting percentage to lead Francis Marion University to a three-game sweep (25-15, 25-22, 25-11) of visiting Converse University on Friday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.
FMU remains the only unbeaten squad in conference play with an East Division-leading 7-0 mark. The Patriots improve to 11-8 overall with their seventh consecutive win, the longest streak since the 2013 team won 10-in-a-row.
Francis Marion will host its annual Dig Pink match on Saturday morning when FMU entertains Belmont Abbey College at 11 a.m. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to wear pink. All spectators are required to wear a mask.
Davis, a native of Myrtle Beach, registered her kill total on only 30 swings and added three blocks and three digs. Graduate student Kayla Arthur registered nine kills and in the process surpassed the 900-kill mark for her career.
Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 35 assists on only 87 sets and dug up 11 balls for her team-leading 10th double-double of the season. Sophomore Lexi Albright led FMU with 16 digs and was perfect on 14 serve receptions, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins tallied 10 digs.
The Patriots held Converse (3-12, 3-3) to a team hitting percentage of only .101. Junior 6-2 middle hitter Jasmine Finkley led the Valkyries with eight kills.
FMU never trailed in either of the first or third sets. In the middle set, the Patriots trailed 17-11 and later 19-15, but used an 8-0 run with Arthur serving to take the lead en route to the 25-22 victory.
Coker volleyball falls to Carson-Newman 3-1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University volleyball fell to Carson-Newman Friday night by a score of 3-1, despite a marathon win in the second set.
Carson-Newman took the opening set by a score of 25-17, before the Cobras rallied for a 31-29 marathon victory in the second set to tie the match.
The teams played to ties of 7-7 and 11-11 in the second set, before Carson-Newman jumped ahead 19-14 in the frame. The Cobras rallied to tie the set at 21, before the teams would trade points all the way to a 29-29 deadlock. The Cobras took two consecutive points to win the set and tie the match.
Carson-Newman would take the match with set wins of 25-12 and 25-13.
Chelsey Blume led the attack efforts for Coker with 11 kills, while Lauren Loveday and Naomi Earl-Reyes each finished with eight.
Rami Mullen dished out a match-high 30 assists in the contest, bringing her career total to 1,497. Mullen and Harris each posted 12 digs, while Parker posted 11 and Alex Williams also added 10.
The Cobras are back in action Saturday to host Lincoln Memorial on Homecoming. First serve is set for 2 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.