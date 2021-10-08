LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Davis, FMU volleyball sweep Valkyries

FMU never trailed in either of the first or third sets. In the middle set, the Patriots trailed 17-11 and later 19-15, but used an 8-0 run with Arthur serving to take the lead en route to the 25-22 victory.

Coker volleyball falls to Carson-Newman 3-1

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University volleyball fell to Carson-Newman Friday night by a score of 3-1, despite a marathon win in the second set.

Carson-Newman took the opening set by a score of 25-17, before the Cobras rallied for a 31-29 marathon victory in the second set to tie the match.

The teams played to ties of 7-7 and 11-11 in the second set, before Carson-Newman jumped ahead 19-14 in the frame. The Cobras rallied to tie the set at 21, before the teams would trade points all the way to a 29-29 deadlock. The Cobras took two consecutive points to win the set and tie the match.

Carson-Newman would take the match with set wins of 25-12 and 25-13.

Chelsey Blume led the attack efforts for Coker with 11 kills, while Lauren Loveday and Naomi Earl-Reyes each finished with eight.