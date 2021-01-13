LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Davis scores 1,000th career point in Coker women's loss to Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. - Coker University senior Emily Davis scored her 1,000th career point as Coker women's basketball fell to Wingate 66-54 on Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference action.

Davis notched her 1,000th point in her second season at Coker after one season at Shaw University (2017-18) and one season at Wake Technical Community College (2018-19).

She got the Cobras on the board with her milestone score to start things off, and the Cobras jumped out to a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs stormed back over the next few minutes to go ahead 12-11 at the halfway point of the quarter.

The Bulldogs controlled the second quarter, holding the Cobras to five points in the frame. Wingate took a 31-21 lead to the half and maintained a double-digit advantage through most of the rest of the game.

Raya Coley led the Cobras with 14 points while seven other Cobras scored in the game. Abigail Keesling and Ahlea Myers each dished out a team-high four assists in the game.

The Cobras continue their road swing on Saturday when they travel to Tusculum for a South Atlantic Conference matinee. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. from Greeneville, Tenn., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

