LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women’s basketball game postponed; Coker's Davis reaches milestone

"We are very excited to add Heather for the upcoming season this spring!," said Linquist. "Heather will bring experience, depth and competition to our goalkeeping position. I am excited about the addition of Heather to our program and know she will hit the ground running in January."

Meaghan Puskar joins the Navy and Gold for the upcoming Spring 2021 season from Concord, North Carolina. Meaghan comes to the Cobras from Charlotte Soccer Academy (CSA). While a member of CSA North/Huntersville Elite, she was a part of three consecutive Region 3 Premier League titles (2018, 2019, 2020) and back-to-back State Cup Championships in 2018 and 2019.

In addition, Meaghan was also a standout player at Jay M. Robinson High School being named Team Most Valuable Player as a junior. Meaghan is the daughter of Jodie and Michael Puskar. She has three siblings Ashley Everson, Mikey and Natalie. Her brother Mikey is a member of the men's soccer team at Belmont Abbey College. She plans to major in Education at Coker.

"Meaghan is a player that we are thrilled to add to the program!," said Linquist. "Meaghan will add a real attacking presence to our program and is a proven goal scorer from her club days. I am extremely excited about the positive influence she will have on our program over the next several years."