LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Extra-inning win lifts FMU softball into title game

DUNCAN, S.C. – Fifth-seeded Francis Marion University overcame an early 2-0 deficit and scored single runs in each of the final four innings to capture a thrilling 4-3 nine-inning victory over sixth-seeded Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Saturday evening in an elimination game of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament.

With the win, Francis Marion (33-19) advances to the championship contest on Sunday at 11 a.m. against top-seeded King University. FMU will have to defeat the Tornado twice on Sunday to win the title, as King is unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament. Play is being held at Tyger River Park in Duncan.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots won another elimination game as they beat fourth-seeded Belmont Abbey College 4-3.

In the extra-inning victory over Emmanuel, FMU scored the winning run when a potential double play relay to first base was high allowing freshman Jayla King to scamper home from third with the winning run. She was placed on second to start the frame as part of the international tiebreaker rule. After a fly out, senior Janecia Hemingway walked. Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood then drilled a liner up the middle that was smother by a diving shortstop who flipped to second for the force out, but the relay throw was errant.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (15-7) picked up the victory out of the bullpen. She relieved Hemingway in the third inning and pitched the final seven frames, allowing only one unearned run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Four Patriots recorded two hits, including senior All-Conference shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and junior second baseman Megan Matsil, who also both had a run batted in. Sophomore designated player Grace Trautman and sophomore right fielder Katie Smith also had two hits apiece.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, FMU cut the margin in half when Patterson scored Smith with a two-out run-scoring single. The Patriots knotted the game at 2-2 in the seventh when King scored on a sacrifice fly by Hemingway.

Using the tiebreaker rule, both teams scored in the eighth inning. After Emmanuel scored in the top half of the frame, Francis Marion answered with an RBI-single by Matsil.

Davis held the Lions scoreless in the ninth, utilizing a key strikeout.

In the victory over Belmont Abbey, Francis Marion scored once in the second and three times in the fourth and then withstood a three-run rally by the Crusaders (32-15) in the bottom of the sixth to claim the 4-3 victory.

Davis was the winning pitcher as she went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Hemingway entered the game in the sixth and retired four of the five batters she faced to garner her third save of 2022.

Graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald was the lone Patriot with multiple hits.

The Patriots got on the scoreboard in the second inning Rosson powered her school-record 16th home run over the left field fence. The margin increased to 4-0 in the fourth when Trautman drilled a two-run double to right field and Gerrald registered an RBI-infield single.

The Crusaders scored their three runs in the sixth on four hits and left the tying run on third base.

BASEBALL

King 13

FMU 11 (12)

FLORENCE − Francis Marion University scored four times in the in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings, but King University (Tenn.) scored twice in the top of the 12th to escape with a marathon 13-11 win on Saturday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

FMU finishes the regular season with a 29-18 overall record and a 16-14 mark in their first season in Conference Carolinas. The Patriots will enter the conference tournament this coming week as the seventh seed and will face the same King (23-20, 16-13) squad in a play-in game on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Wilson, N.C., at Fleming Stadium.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee (0-1), the ninth Patriot pitcher, was brought to the mound in the 12th inning and picked up the loss. Junior right-hander Matt Dooley started and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, one unearned run, three walks, with two strikeouts. Senior righty Nick Palumbo came in late and allowed for the ninth-inning rally with three scoreless innings.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 3-for-7 with a home run and two runs batted in. Both senior left fielder Lex Tuten and junior shortstop Naphis Llanos went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a walk, and an RBI. In the process, Llanos also extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

Senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield also registered three hits with a double and an RBI.

A single in the ninth by Hardee extended his hitting streak to 25 games, equaling the third longest in program history – set by Jerry Honeycutt in 2001.