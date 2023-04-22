FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball captured the Region 10 regular-season championship for the fifth time in program history Saturday thanks to a doubleheader sweep of Gaston College.

The Stingers (44-7, 19-2) took the opener 14-5 before claiming an 8-1 win in Game 2 despite a rain delay. Tech will now have the top overall seed for the Region X Tournament, which is slated to take place May 5-9 at Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington.

Before that, FDTC will close out the regular season next week with a Wednesday game at Patrick Henry Community College before hosting USC Salkehatchie in a non-region doubleheader next Saturday (April 29).

Rio Foster led a 14-hit attack in the opener with two homers and double for the Stingers, collecting five RBI and three stolen bases along the way. Javier Crespo had two hits and drove in three while Will Dorrell doubled and picked up two RBI.

Rom Kellis also had four hits including a double for FDTC to back starter Spenser Hamblen, who went five innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Davis Aiken and Andrew Lowery each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

The second game had a rain delay of a little over an hour with Tech up 3-0 after three innings. It didn’t matter as Lee Academy’s Austin Windham came back out on the mound and went the distance – tossing all seven frames and allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Dylan Johnson drove in two with a pair of hits and Crespo capped off his big day with a homer and two runs driven in. Foster and Owen Taylor had two knocks apiece, with Foster driving in another run and Taylor collecting a double.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 10-15

Erskine 2-6

FLORENCE – Four Francis Marion University players honored prior to first pitch on Senior Day combined for eight hits, 12 runs batted in and a pitching win to lead the Patriots to a weather-delayed sweep of Erskine College on Saturday in Conference Carolinas softball action.

Both games ended in the fifth inning due to the eight-run mercy rule as FMU triumphed 10-2 and 15-6.

Francis Marion concludes its regular season at 37-11 overall and 17-7 in conference play. The overall win total is the highest for the Patriots in 15 seasons dating back to the 2008 squad that won 39 games and advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series.

The Patriots finish tied for second place in the final conference standings, and will be the third seed at this coming week’s conference tournament. The four-day event will be held Apr. 27-30 at Tyger River Park in Duncan.

In its Senior Day ceremony, Francis Marion honored designated player Savana Rosson, second baseman Megan Matsil, right-handed pitcher Rachel Davis, and left fielder Danielle Karacson. Entering the twinbill, the four had helped account for 103 wins over the past four seasons.

The initial start of the doubleheader was delayed 2:14 by weather and the second contest was interrupted by a 2:24 delay.

In the opening game, Erskine scored twice in the first inning, but FMU responded with 10 unanswered runs to win in five innings.

First baseman Taylor Watford was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, a run scored, and three driven in. Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson had two hits and scored twice.

Davis (14-8) earned the completed-game win as she allowed only two runs on four hits. She fanned four and did not issue a walk, while recording her 38th career victory in her final FMU Softball Stadium appearance.

After the Flying Fleet (19-18, 9-11) scored twice in the top of the first, the Patriots answered immediately as Cuthbertson reached on a bunt single, stole second, and came home on an RBI-double by Watford − a ball that just missed clearing the center field wall.

Francis Marion scored four times in the second to take the lead. Freshman third baseman Madalyn White lined a three-run double to the left centerfield gap, and then she would score on a Watford single back up the middle.

FMU again scored four times in the fourth. White stole home for the first run and Matsil lined a two-run homer over the left field wall. Rosson plated the fourth run with an RBI-groundout.

Watford walked with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fifth to force in the 10th run that ended the contest.

Payton Cox (3-10) started both games for Erskine and was tagged with two losses.

Erskine also scored two runs in the top of the first in the second game. In the bottom of the first, the first seven Patriots reached base and scored.

Cuthbertson led FMU with three hits and two runs scored, while Karacson drilled a pair of home runs and drove in six runs. Matsil chipped in two hits, scored twice, and had two RBIs, while Rosson drilled a two-run double as part of the first-inning outburst.

Karacson moved into second place on the program’s career RBI list with 149 – only eight shy of the school record. She already owns the FMU career marks for doubles (61) and walks (87) and is second in games played (212).

Freshman righty Jenna Walling (20-3) became the program’s first 20-game winner in 13 seasons. She surrendered three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Junior catcher Lauren Smallwood drilled a long two-run homer to left field to cap the seven-run first frame. Karacson hit a two-run shot to left centerfield in the second and a three-run long ball in the third.

Cuthbertson finished the twinbill with four steals, including a steal of home in the second game, pushing her season total to 26.