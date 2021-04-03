LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball completes 4-game sweep of USC Sumter

After the Pioneers netted the first goal of the second half, Coker would score five in a row to take a 12-8 lead. Shuren scored from Gallagher less than two minutes into the half, before the duo reversed roles on Coker's next goal less than a minute later. Back-to-back Shuren free position goals put the Cobras ahead by three, before Alexis Zegan got in on the scoring with a free position marker with 18 minutes to play.

Baronella-O'Toole would counter Tusculum's next goal with a score just 12 seconds later, before the Pioneers would score the next two goals to get back within two with 14 minutes to play. A free position goal from Shuren and an unassisted goal from Amariah Lawson put the Cobras back up by four in the final eight minutes, before three consecutive Tusculum goals got the Pioneers back within one with four minutes to play. Lawson would stash home a man-up free position goal with under two minutes to play to put the stamp on the victory.

In addition to earning her 100th career point, Shuren finished with a new career-high eight goals and two assists for a career-high 10 points. Lawson, Zegan and Quyntessa Tyson combined for three caused turnovers and nine ground balls. Goalie Abby Kellner garnered 15 saves while picking up three ground balls.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}