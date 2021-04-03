LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball completes 4-game sweep of USC Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team completed a four-game sweep of Region X rival USC Sumter on Saturday at Dailey Field.
The Stingers won the first contest 6-4 before taking the second game 9-3. Tech improved to 26-3 overall and 9-1 in the region.
Gary Lora had two hits and drove in two runs, including the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single. FDTC plated another run that inning on a passed ball.
Lora also homered earlier in the contest. J.T. Marr had two hits, including an RBI double and Scott McDonough drove in a pair as well with two hits.
Jacob Greer (2-0) got the win in relief with Josh Patterson (4) picking up the save.
In the second game, Lora homered again in the fifth as part of a 2 for 4, three RBI outing. It marked the seventh long ball the Stingers hit this weekend, and was also the fifth straight game Tech has had at least one leave the park.
Marr added another RBI and McDonough tripled for FDTC.
Charlie Mac Toman improved to 4-0 on the mound with five solid innings. He allowed three runs, none earned, on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
The Stingers will face the Francis Marion JV squad on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium in their next game.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Coker's Shuren notches 100th career point in victory
ARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University junior Hannah Shuren notched her 100th career point in Coker's 16-14 victory over Tusculum on Saturday.
Shuren opened the scoring with a free position goal three minutes in, before Tusculum registered one to tie the game. Olivia Fladung would break the 1-1 tie less than seven minutes in with her first career goal, the Pioneers would score four in a row to take a 5-2 lead 10 minutes in. Shuren would notch a man-up free position goal to halt the run, before Meagan Gallagher chipped in another free position man-down goal to make it a 5-4 game.
Tusculum would get one back with 14 minutes to play in the half, before Coker would net three of the final four goals of the half to send the game to the break at 7-7. Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole would net a man-up goal from Shuren with 10 and a half minutes to play in the half, before Shuren would score a man down from Gallagher two minutes later. After Tusculum took a 7-6 lead with less than four minutes to play in the half, Shuren scored an unassisted goal with 18 seconds left for her 100th career point. Shuren becomes the fifth player in program history to reach the century mark in the career points category.
After the Pioneers netted the first goal of the second half, Coker would score five in a row to take a 12-8 lead. Shuren scored from Gallagher less than two minutes into the half, before the duo reversed roles on Coker's next goal less than a minute later. Back-to-back Shuren free position goals put the Cobras ahead by three, before Alexis Zegan got in on the scoring with a free position marker with 18 minutes to play.
Baronella-O'Toole would counter Tusculum's next goal with a score just 12 seconds later, before the Pioneers would score the next two goals to get back within two with 14 minutes to play. A free position goal from Shuren and an unassisted goal from Amariah Lawson put the Cobras back up by four in the final eight minutes, before three consecutive Tusculum goals got the Pioneers back within one with four minutes to play. Lawson would stash home a man-up free position goal with under two minutes to play to put the stamp on the victory.
In addition to earning her 100th career point, Shuren finished with a new career-high eight goals and two assists for a career-high 10 points. Lawson, Zegan and Quyntessa Tyson combined for three caused turnovers and nine ground balls. Goalie Abby Kellner garnered 15 saves while picking up three ground balls.
The Cobras are back in action April 10 as they host No. 13 Limestone for a South Atlantic Conference matchup at 1 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field. Video and live stats will be available at www.cokercobras.com.
MEN'S TENNIS
Lincoln Memorial edges Coker 4-3
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team fell to Lincoln Memorial on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 4-3.
Justus Lehmann picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Iker Moure at No. 1 singles, before Carlos Pinedo defeated Fabian Sjokvist 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Isaac MacMillan picked up the other victory on the day for Coker at No. 3 singles, defeating Sebastian Colla 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (10-6).
The Cobras are back in action on Monday to host Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 2 p.m. from the Coker Tennis Courts.
VOLLEYBALL
Mars Hill sweeps Coker
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University volleyball fell to Mars Hill in its season finale on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-0.
Lauren Loveday led the Cobras with a career-high eight kills, while Chelsey Blume also had seven kills in the match. Carson Fuller recorded four kills, while Kay Hill and Ann Frisk each had three kills and Rami Mullen also added two.
Ashley Carson dished out a team-high 20 assists in the match, while Makayla Harris had three assists and Mullen and Hill each recorded one. Harris led the Cobras with 14 digs, while Hill had 12 and Carson also recorded 11 to complete the double-double. Eight other Cobras posted digs in the match. Blume, Alyssa Lake and Frisk each had one solo block in the match, while Frisk also had two block assists and four others each had one.
LATE FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
FDTC drops two to Pitt CC
FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team dropped a pair of games against Pitt Community College on Friday at Chandler Burns Field.
The first was a 12-10 heartbreaker in nine innings that saw the Stingers nearly rally in the their last at bat on three separate occasions. The second was an 11-3 loss in five innings.
In the opener, Tech was down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh but scored twice to force extras. FDTC scored again in the eighth inning down 4-3 to force another extra frame, but the Bulldogs put up an eight-spot in the top of the ninth.
But the Stingers rallied once again, scoring six times before falling short.