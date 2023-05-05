LEXINGTON, S.C. − Noah Stout and Anderson Fulk each homered and drove in three runs as Florence-Darlington Tech opened the Region 10 Baseball Tournament with a 12-2 victory over USC Salkehatchie in five innings Friday at Lexington County Ballpark.

The Stingers improved to 48-9 on the season and advanced to face USC Lancaster on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Javier Crespo and Dylan Johnson each picked up two RBI for Tech, with Crespo and Ben Venables collecting two hits apiece.

Region 10 Pitcher of the Year Spenser Hamblen earned the win on the mound after going all five innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

SOFTBALL

FDTC's season ends

WEST COLUMBIA − The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team saw its season come to an end Friday when the Stingers fell 7-2 to USC Union in the Region 10 Softball Tournament at the Pine Grove Sports Complex.

Tech (25-22) defeated Harford Community College 10-1 earlier in the day. On Thursday, the Stingers edged Spartanburg Methodist College 7-6 before falling to Gaston College 7-1.

Also on Thursday, four FDTC players were named All-Region. Catcher Savannah Evans and utility player Allison Carter earned first-team honors while infielder Kylie Johnson and outfielder Olivia Voltolina earned second-team honors.