LANCASTER, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team kept its perfect Region 10 record intact with a pair of victories over USC Lancaster on Sunday to sweep the four-game series.

The Stingers (36-5, 13-0) won the opening contest 5-1 before claiming a 7-3 victory in the second game.

In the opener, Garrick Murray (5-0) went the full seven innings and allowed one run on just three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Ben Venables had three hits and drove in a run for Tech while Javier Crespo and Jay Douglas each collected two hits. One of Douglas' knocks was a double and Crespo also picked up a RBI.

In Game 2, three FDTC pitchers combined to allowed two earned runs on nine hits, with Tyson Hall going three innings and striking out five.

Johnson homered, tripled and drove in five runs while Owen Taylor and Noah Stout each collected a RBI. Kristian Amaro had two hits for the Stingers.

Tech is set to begin a tough final three weeks of region play this weekend when Spartanburg Methodist comes to town for a four-game set beginning with a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m.

The Stingers will then travel to USC Union for four games before rounding out Region 10 play at home against Gaston College, who is currently in second place in the standings.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Cobras 10th after 1st round

ANDERSON - The Coker University women's golf team stands in 10th place after the opening round of the South Atlantic Golf Championships held Sunday at the Cobb's Glen Golf Club.

Senior Jenna Werle led the Cobras with a 7-over 79, followed by junior Mack Taylor Bailey at 81 and grad student Kathleen Escobar and sophomore Haylie George at 82 each. Freshman Daniella Gyoni shot 86.

Host Anderson, ranked 5th nationally, has a large 17-shot lead after carding a team score of 5-under, thanks to a scintillating performance by individual leader Kennedy Gooding, who rolled in seven birdies en route to a 6-under 66.