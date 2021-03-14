LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps Caldwell

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team improved to 12-2 on the season Sunday with a home twinbill sweep of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

The Stingers rolled to a 12-1 victory in five innings in the opener before holding off the Cobras for a 10-7 win in Game 2.

Charlie Corum hit a three-run homer and Scott McDonough also drove in three to lead the FDTC offense in Game 1. Andrea Demetral collected three RBI as well and also stole home in the second inning.

He and McDonough each had two hits, with one of Demetral's being a three-run triple in the fourth. Trey Yates also had two hits, including a double.

Nathan Williams (3-0) got the win on the mound. He went all five innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

In the second contest, Corum led the way again with five runs batted in to give him eight on the day. He had another homer, this one a grand slam, and also doubled.

Patrick Matthews also had two hits for the Stingers.