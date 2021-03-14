LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps Caldwell

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team improved to 12-2 on the season Sunday with a home twinbill sweep of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
The Stingers rolled to a 12-1 victory in five innings in the opener before holding off the Cobras for a 10-7 win in Game 2.
Charlie Corum hit a three-run homer and Scott McDonough also drove in three to lead the FDTC offense in Game 1. Andrea Demetral collected three RBI as well and also stole home in the second inning.
He and McDonough each had two hits, with one of Demetral's being a three-run triple in the fourth. Trey Yates also had two hits, including a double.
Nathan Williams (3-0) got the win on the mound. He went all five innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
In the second contest, Corum led the way again with five runs batted in to give him eight on the day. He had another homer, this one a grand slam, and also doubled.
Patrick Matthews also had two hits for the Stingers.
Tyliss Roper (1-0) went six innings to earn the victory on the mound. He gave up six runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jimmy Curley got the save (2) with a scoreless 1/3 of an inning.
Patriots drop twinbill to Bearcats
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end as the Patriots dropped both ends of their Peach Belt Conference doubleheader with Lander University on Sunday, losing 11-3 and 10-3 in collegiate baseball action.
Francis Marion (8-6, 6-6) will travel to Augusta University on Friday and Saturday for a three-game PBC series beginning with a single contest on Friday at 2 p.m. The next home dates for FMU will be March 26-27 against USC Aiken.
In Sunday’s opener, the Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame on an RBI-single through the right side by senior Darius Nobles. The first baseman went 4-for-4 in the first game, but then saw his 9-game hitting streak end in game two.
That lead held until the fifth when a throwing error led to a pair of unearned Bearcat tallies. Lander (11-5, 7-4) then plated six runs on seven hits in the sixth to open an 8-1 advantage. Nobles blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to trim the deficit to 8-3, but the Bearcats added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
FMU senior southpaw Weston Rogers (2-2) was tagged with the hard-luck loss. Lander righty Justin Walker (2-0) captured the win with five innings of work.
Freshman second baseman Ethan Wilder, in only his second start of 2021, led Lander with four hits, two runs scored, and one driven in during the opener.
FMU senior third baseman Todd Mattox saw his 11-game hitting streak stopped in Sunday’s first game, but he did end the day having extended his streak of safely reaching base to 22 games.
The conference’s top hitting team with a .360 average, FMU did register nine hits in game one, but four double plays turned by the Bearcats help limited the FMU offence.
In the second contest, FMU scored in the bottom of the first – as the Patriots did in all three games of the series – on a solo homer to left field by sophomore shortstop Jack Hegan. The margin doubled in the third when junior right fielder Will Hardee homered over the right field wall. That hit extended the Evergreen native’s hitting streak to 10 games.
Lander scored four times in the fourth knocking Francis Marion starter Bailey Wendel (1-2) from the game. The Patriots drew to with 4-3 in the bottom of frame when junior outfielder Brett Kemp singled home Mattox.
However, the Bearcats answered with three runs in the fifth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth while holding the Patriots scoreless the remainder of the game.
Francis Marion graduate student Christian Umphlett, a right-handed relief pitcher, entered the game in the fourth inning and worked three frames. By doing so, he set the FMU career mark for most pitching appearance with 73, bettering the old mark of 72 set by Jeffrey Stoner between 2011 and 2014.
FMU senior center field Bill Hanna had a hit in both games of the twinbill, as did Kemp, Hardee, and Hegan.
First baseman Mike Fitschen and third baseman Mason Streater each rapped out four hits for Lander in game two, while Bearcat starter Carson Schlegel (3-0) went six innings and earned the victory.