LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps Columbia International JV

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team improved to 18-2 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Columbia International's JV squad on Wednesday.
The Stingers won both contests by an 11-5 score.
In the opener, Gary Lora's three-run homer in the fifth inning paved the way for a comeback victory. Patrick Baggett also homered for FDTC while J.T. Marr drove in a pair. Marr had two hits as did Charlie Corum, who also scored three runs.
Trent Simmons, Braxton Elms and Davin Miller-Madden combined to strike out 10 on the mound for the Stingers.
In Game 2, Scott McDonough homered for Tech and drove in a pair while Trey Yates finished with four RBI. Yates and Marr each finished with two hits, including a double.
D.J. Sullivan also drove in a pair of runs for FDTC.
Four Tech pitchers combined to strike out 11 in the contest, including four by Matt Poston who picked up the victory.
The Stingers will host Louisburg College this weekend in a pair of Region X doubleheaders beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne shuts out Cobras
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University volleyball dropped its Wednesday night South Atlantic Conference tilt to Lenoir-Rhyne by a score of 3-0.
Emily Everton led the Cobras with 13 kills, while five other Cobras recorded kills in the match. Ashley Carson dished out a team-high 19 assists, while three others registered assists in the match. Makayla Harris led Coker with 14 digs, while Rami Mullen also recorded 11. Four other Cobras recorded digs on the night. Chelsey Blume and Carson Fuller each posted solo blocks in the match, while Fuller recorded two block assists and Blume and Ann Frisk also had block assists in the match.
Coker is back in action on Saturday at UVA-Wise in South Atlantic Conference action. The match is set for 12 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Newberry edges Coker in regular season finale
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University field hockey fell to Newberry in its regular season finale on Wednesday by a score of 2-1.
Britt Kabo scored unassisted with less than two minutes to play in regulation to tie the game at one, but the Wolves scored moments later for the win.
Kabo scored the lone goal of the game for Coker, leading Coker with six shots on the day. Kelsey Sithole also contributed two shots on the day, while Victoria Humphreys and Emily Sponaugle each had one.
Each team earned six penalty corners on the day, while Kelsey Gibbons (2-1) made six saves between the pipes.
The Cobras await their South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tournament opponent and destination.
SOFTBALL
Wingate sweeps Coker
WINGATE, N.C. - The Coker University softball team fell in its conference doubleheader at Wingate on Wednesday.
The Cobras lost game one 4-2 and game two 9-1 in five innings.
Wingate's Haley Cashwell got things started in the opener with a bunt single to third base, advancing to second base on a throwing error before coming around to score to give the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead. Wingate would tally two more runs to extend its lead.
Makayla Cuthbertson bumped a bunt single to third base, going on to steal second and advance to third on a wild pitch to bring it home on Chloe Pelham's RBI groundout. Kayla Oswell scored Coker's final run on a solo shot to center, bringing the game to its final score.
Five different Cobras finished with one hit apiece. Hannah Fisher notched one strikeout.
In Game 2, Wingate jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Ava Jay slammed an RBI double to left field to send Mikayla Goodwin home. The Bulldogs tallied four more runs to claim the victory by mercy rule.
Jay and Goodwin finished with one hit apiece.
The Cobras will return home to host Limestone on Thursday for a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Queens edges Coker 18-13
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse battled in a close 18-13 loss to No. 16 Queens (N.C.) on Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference action.
Richie Timothee got the scoring started less than two minutes in, before the Royals tied the game less than two minutes later. The Cobras jumped out to a two-goal lead over the next few minutes with goals from Cal Gibson assisted by Joe Venazio and Venazio assisted by Gibson, before the Royals responded with the next four goals to end the first quarter.
The Royals continued their run into the second quarter, scoring the first two goals of the frame in the first minute to increase their lead to 8-3. A man-down goal from Matt Murphy and a goal from Andrew Dappen assisted by Venazio got Coker back within three, before the two teams would later trade goals 29 seconds apart to keep the differential at three. The Royals scored three of the final four goals of the quarter, with an unassisted marker from Murphy coming with two and a half minutes to play in the period.
Coker's lone goal in the third quarter came with six minutes to play in the period, when Venazio scored unassisted.
The Cobras were able to keep the Royals off the board in the fourth quarter, netting five goals in the final frame. Dappen scored from Venazio two and a half minutes into the frame, before Timothee scored unassisted again less than two minutes later. Venazio scored from Murphy with just under 10 minutes to play, before Ethan Irizarry got in on the scoring with under seven minutes to play. Venazio would tally the final marker of the game with a minute and a half to play, off an assist from Henry Haskett.
Venazio paced the Cobras with seven points (four G, three A), while Murphy and Dappen each scored twice. Irizarry and Gibson also scored for Coker in the game. Murphy, Gibson and Haskett registered assists in the game for Coker. Ethan Ramsey and Mike Debbout led the team with five ground balls apiece, while Jason McNeany had four and Irizarry and Timothee each scooped up three. Twelve other Cobras picked up ground balls in the game.
Dezmon Patten caused two of Coker's seven turnovers in the game, while five others each forced one turnover. Chris Hagy made 12 saves in the contest, while Ethan Hofert also made two saves in relief.
The Cobras return to action on Sunday to host Mars Hill in South Atlantic Conference action. The action begins at 2 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Coker falls to sixth-ranked Queens
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- The Coker University women's lacrosse team fell at No. 6 Queens (N.C.) 27-1 on Wednesday.
Hannah Shuren scored her 15th goal of the season for her 88th career point in the game. Amariah Lawson and Alexis Zegan collected three ground balls apiece, while Zegan caused one turnover. Goalie Abby Kellner tallied 15 saves on the game.
The Cobras are back in action Sunday as they host Mars Hill for a South Atlantic Conference matchup at 11 a.m. Video and live stats will be available at www.cokercobras.com.