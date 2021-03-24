LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps Columbia International JV

The Royals continued their run into the second quarter, scoring the first two goals of the frame in the first minute to increase their lead to 8-3. A man-down goal from Matt Murphy and a goal from Andrew Dappen assisted by Venazio got Coker back within three, before the two teams would later trade goals 29 seconds apart to keep the differential at three. The Royals scored three of the final four goals of the quarter, with an unassisted marker from Murphy coming with two and a half minutes to play in the period.

Coker's lone goal in the third quarter came with six minutes to play in the period, when Venazio scored unassisted.

The Cobras were able to keep the Royals off the board in the fourth quarter, netting five goals in the final frame. Dappen scored from Venazio two and a half minutes into the frame, before Timothee scored unassisted again less than two minutes later. Venazio scored from Murphy with just under 10 minutes to play, before Ethan Irizarry got in on the scoring with under seven minutes to play. Venazio would tally the final marker of the game with a minute and a half to play, off an assist from Henry Haskett.