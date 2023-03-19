FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team completed a sweep of Louisburg College on Sunday, beating the Hurricanes 7-3 and 9-2 in a doubleheader.

The Stingers improved to 27-5 overall and 7-0 in Region 10 play. They will host Brunswick Community College on Wednesday at 3 p.m. before facing USC Sumter in a pair of home doubleheaders next weekend.

In the opening game, Garrick Murray went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, none earned, on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Davis Aiken came in and got the final out.

At the plate, Javier Crespo had a grand slam and drove in four runs for Tech while Dylan Johnson and Owen Taylor each had doubles. Noah Stout also drove in a run.

In the second contest, five FDTC pitchers combined to allow two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts. Aiken picked up the win.

Johnson had two hits including a homer and drove in a pair while Will Dorrell also plated two for the Stingers. Taylor had a triple while Stout and Kristian Amaro both doubled.

MEN'S TENNIS

Coker 5

UVa-Wise 2

WISE, Va. – Coker 's men's tennis team swept doubles play and won four out of the six singles matches for a 5-2 over UVa-Wise on Sunday.

Thibaut Decaluwe and Samuel Winter controlled their match as they won impressively 6-1. Andy Huynh and Tom Lamers took home a victory, finishing their matchup 6-2 while Bernardo Peralta and Torben Brinkmann wrapped up doubles play for the Cobras winning their match 6-3.

Lamers had a battle in his singles play splitting the first two sets and finishing strong at the end winning by four in his third set. Brinkmann won against his opponent in two sets 6-2, 6-4 while Peralta dominated his match winning 6-1, 6-1. Nolan Smith ended the day for the Cobras with the last victory of the day.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Coker 5

UVa-Wise 2

WISE, Va. – Coker's women's tennis team took two doubles matches and four singles for a 5-2 victory.

Tamara Macias and Sydnee Foster started it off for the Cobras winning 6-4. Jessica Binzari and Angelina Krieg kept it rolling by winning 6-1. Binzari also improved to 13-0 in singles play winning her match in two sets 6-3, 6-2.

Macias took her match in two sets as well going 6-1 and 6-4. Krieg and Claire Nance rounded out the wins for the Coker women.