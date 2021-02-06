LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps season-opening doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hunter Parks tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in the opener while Patrick Baggett, Luke Wood and SB Ducom collected three RBI each in the second contest as the Florence Darlington-Tech baseball team swept Cleveland Community College at Dailey Field on Saturday.

The Stingers (2-0) won the opener 11-4 before taking the second game 11-1. They’ll host Brunswick Community College on Sunday in another twinbill beginning at noon.

Parks allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven to pick up the win in Game 1. At the plate, J.T. Marr went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two walks. Baggett went 2 for 4 with three RBI.

In the second contest, Charlie Mac Toman went 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts. Drake Thomas went 2 2/3 innings to pick up the save after giving up no runs on no hits with two punchouts.

Marr went 3 for 3 in Game 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Wood went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and drove in three, as did Ducom.

Gary Lora drove in a pair of runs as well for the Stingers.

SOFTBALL