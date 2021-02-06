LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps season-opening doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hunter Parks tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in the opener while Patrick Baggett, Luke Wood and SB Ducom collected three RBI each in the second contest as the Florence Darlington-Tech baseball team swept Cleveland Community College at Dailey Field on Saturday.
The Stingers (2-0) won the opener 11-4 before taking the second game 11-1. They’ll host Brunswick Community College on Sunday in another twinbill beginning at noon.
Parks allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven to pick up the win in Game 1. At the plate, J.T. Marr went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two walks. Baggett went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
In the second contest, Charlie Mac Toman went 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts. Drake Thomas went 2 2/3 innings to pick up the save after giving up no runs on no hits with two punchouts.
Marr went 3 for 3 in Game 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Wood went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and drove in three, as did Ducom.
Gary Lora drove in a pair of runs as well for the Stingers.
SOFTBALL
FMU splits twinbill with Mt. Olive
FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore right-hander Rachel Davis tossed a four-hit shutout and freshman Lauren Smallwood walked with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to help Francis Marion University to a 2-0 blanking of the University of Mount Olive and a split of their season-opening non-conference softball doubleheader on Saturday.
UMO held off a late Francis Marion rally to claim a 4-3 win in the opening contest.
Francis Marion (1-1) will host Converse College (1-1) for a twinbill on Sunday at 1 p.m. in its home-opener. Admission to the FMU Softball Stadium will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of FMU team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
FMU entered the season listed among the other teams receiving votes in the 2021 pre-season National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.
In her Game 2 win, Davis (1-0) fanned five and did not issue a walk en route to her first career shutout. She also ran her perfect career record to 5-0. Smallwood’s RBI gave Francis Marion a 1-0 advantage and junior first baseman Addie May followed with a sacrifice fly to account for the second Patriot tally.
FMU freshman left fielder Katie Smith went 2-for-2, stole two bases, and scored one of the runs.
In Saturday’s opener, FMU trailed 4-0 heading to the top of the sixth inning. Pinch-hitter Hannah Schmidt laced a two-out RBI triple down the right field line, and after senior outfielder Danielle Karacson walked, Davis doubled home both runners. Senior Bailey Perdue came on to pinch run for Davis. Smith followed with a single up the middle, but Perdue was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run.
The Patriots got seventh-inning singles by senior second baseman Ashtyn Patterson and sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins, but both runners were stranded after the next two batters popped out.
Davis served as the designated hitter in game one and had a pair of hits. Patterson also collected two hits in game one.
Sophomore righty Taylor Florea (0-1) took the loss in her first appearance as a Patriot. She scattered nine hits, walked one, and struck out five.