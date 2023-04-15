UNION, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team remained perfect in Region 10 with a doubleheader sweep of USC Union on Saturday.

The Stingers (40-5, 17-0) held on for a 12-11 victory in the opener before cruising to a 12-0 shutout in five innings in the second contest.

Owen Taylor had two hits including a homer and drove in a pair of runs for Tech in Game 1. Dylan Johnson also homered and picked up two RBI.

Javier Crespo drove in three runs on two hits and Noah Stout collected a pair of base knocks as well. Will Dorrell had two stolen bases and two RBI.

In the second game, Austin Windham (8-1) went all five innings and allowed just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Crespo doubled twice and drove in three runs, as did Rio Foster who doubled and homered. Hunter Bryson also went deep and drove in two while Stout collected a pair of RBI and had a double.

Francis Marion 3-2

Barton 2-5

FLORENCE – Sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as Francis Marion University rallied for the game-one win in what would ultimately be a split of its doubleheader with Barton College on Saturday.

The Patriots secured game one 3-2, but fell 5-2 in nightcap.

Francis Marion sits at 23-20 overall, while holding a 14-11 record in league play and will entertain their final home regular-season contest with the series finale versus Barton on Sunday at 11 a.m. FMU will honor 13 Patriots for Senior Day before the start of the contest.

In game one, sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan started for FMU and tossed seven strong innings. He allowed one run on five hits, and struck out 10 Bulldogs, just one shy of his career-high. Sophomore closer Josh Adams (3-0) picked up the win by going two innings, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout.

Five Patriots recorded two hits apiece with seniors Will Hardee and Naphis Llanos grabbing extra bags. Hardee extended his hitting streak in today’s doubleheader to 15 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 27 games.

After the Bulldogs scored one run in the ninth to reclaim the lead at 2-1, the Patriots had their backs to the wall in crunch time. Llanos cracked a double down the left field line to kick off the inning and would move to third on a sacrifice bunt. Junior shortstop Blake Falor then blooped an RBI single down the right field line to score Llanos and tie the score at 2-2.

Junior left fielder Zack Summerville followed with a single through the middle despite a defensive shift, which moved the winning run to third. Oakley cracked a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Falor for the walk-off win.

The Bulldogs rattled off one run in the first to give them an early lead. A single by Carelle Gonzalez followed by a wild pitch put the right fielder in scoring position. A single to center field by Jared Beebe would score Gonzalez for a 1-0 advantage.

The Patriots would respond in the third after starting with a single to right field by Hardee. With FMU runners on the corners, a single off the bat of sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau would tie the score at 1-1.

Barton opened the ninth with a Corey Walter double to the left field wall, and he advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. A sacrifice fly to right field scored Walters and helped the Bulldogs jump in front 2-1.

In game two, junior southpaw Chas DeBruhl (5-4) took the loss tossing 3 1/3 innings on the rubber. Sophomore reliever Tyler Reynolds pitched three scoreless innings allowing just one hit and striking out one.

Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield led Francis Marion at the plate going 2-of-3, while five other Patriots picked up a hit apiece. Crepeau led FMU with the Patriots’ only two runs batted in.

The Bulldogs opened with a run in the first inning after a wild pitch and added two more in the third to lead 3-0. The Patriots began to catch fire in the third plating two runs. With two outs, singles by Oakley and Hardee gave Francis Marion two runners in scoring position. Crepeau followed with a two-run single to left to cut the Barton lead to 3-2.

Barton answered with two more runs in the fourth and held FMU at the plate over the next three innings to solidify their victory in game two 5-2.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 4-27

Converse 2-0

SPARTANBURG – Playing its first game in 10 days and having managed only one run in seven innings, Francis Marion University turned to junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson for a two-run extra-inning triple to win game one and then she opened game two with a solo homer as the Patriots swept a doubleheader from Converse University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas softball play.

Cuthbertson’s triple keyed a 4-2 win in eight innings in the opener, and while in the second contest senior first baseman Taylor Watford homered twice and drove in a single-game record-tying eight runs as the Patriots posted their largest shutout win in program history 27-0.

Francis Marion has won eight consecutive games to improve to 33-9. The Patriots are third in the conference standings at 13-5, a half-game out of second place and one game behind first-place Emmanuel College (Ga.), whom the Patriots will face on Sunday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

In Saturday’s opener, Converse scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first and held that advantage until junior catcher Lauren Smallwood’s sacrifice fly plated senior left fielder Danielle Karacson in the fifth to knot the score at 1-1.

The Patriots stranded two runs on base in the sixth and the contest would eventually go to extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Cuthbertson laced a one-out, two-run triple to left field that put FMU ahead 3-1. She would later score on an RBI-single to center field by freshman third baseman Madalyn White.

FMU did surrender one run in the bottom of the frame, but held on for the 4-2 victory.

Freshman right-hander Jenna Walling improved to 17-3 with a complete-game effort. She allowed only three singles and both runs she surrendered were unearned. She struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Cuthbertson and senior second baseman Megan Matsil led the Patriots at the plate with two hits apiece.

Southpaw Victoria Dichio (2-6) was the losing pitcher in both games for the Valkyries (13-29, 4-14).

In the second game, FMU scored five runs in the first, 11 in the second, five in the third, and three runs each of the fourth and fifth innings. The 27 total runs equals the Patriot single-game record set during a 27-4 win at Newberry College on March 23, 1980. The shutout margin is a new school mark, eclipsing the old record of 21-0 against Claflin College on April 7, 1992. The margin of victory was also a new program record.

Watford finished 4-for-4 with a single, triple, and two homers. Her eight RBIs equals the school record set by Sam Chiudina against Fayetteville State University on March 23, 2018.

Matsil was 4-for-6 with a double and three runs scored, while White was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz rapped out three hits, scored twice, and had two RBIs, while Cuthbertson had two hits, both two homers, scored three times and drove in four runs. Karacson, senior designated player Savana Rosson, and junior right fielder Katie Smith all had two hits as well, including a home run by Smith. Freshman Mikaela Goss also homered as the Patriots went deep six times to set another team record.

Cuthbertson led off the contest with a home run, and added a two-run shot in the second frame. Watford had a two-run triple and a two-run homer in the 11-run second inning, and later hit a three-run shot in the third inning.

Freshman righty Jordan Rivera (3-0) made her first career start a winning effort. She allowed only two singles, while fanning six in the five-inning affair.

ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Coker tops Belmont Abbey in semis

GREENWOOD - The Coker University Acrobatics and Tumbling Team defeated Belmont Abbey to claim its spot in the Conference Carolinas Championship on Saturday.

Coker took down Belmont Abbey with an overall score of 263.425 to 262.845 and set another program high to end the night.

The Cobras will be returning to the mats on Sunday against Limestone.