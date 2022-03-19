LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball's winning streak reaches 15

LOUISBURG, N.C. − The Florence-Darlington Technical College baseball team ran its winning streak to 15 games on Saturday with a pair of shutout victories at Louisburg College.

The Stingers, who improved to 24-7 and 6-0 in Region 10, took the first game 19-0 in five innings before earning a 5-0 victory in the second contest.

Nathan Williams and Austin Windham each went the distance in their respective games and combined to allow just three hits total. Williams gave up two in five innings while Windham had just one hit against him in seven frames.

Williams struck out eight while Windham fanned five.

Offensively, Tre Williams had three hits − two doubles and a home run − and drove in five for FDTC in the opener. Bradyen Davidson also homered and drove in a pair while DJ Sullivan and Ben Venables collected three RBI each.

Tre Williams homered in the second game as well and drove in three more runs for the Stingers.

− Staff reports

FMU splits with Erskine

FLORENCE – First baseman Darius Nobles came within a double of hitting for the cycle and helped power Francis Marion University to a 13-4 victory over Erskine College and a split of Saturday’s Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader.

Erskine took game one by a 9-7 score despite three hits apiece from FMU senior third baseman Todd Mattox and senior right fielder Will Hardee.

Coupled with Friday’s 6-5 win, Francis Marion captured it first-ever Conference Carolinas series win. FMU, now 15-10 overall and 5-7 in league play, will host Augusta University on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Nobles finished game two 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two driven in. Four Patriots registered two hits apiece: junior shortstop Naphis Llanos, Mattox, senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield, and senior center fielder Bill Hanna. Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez and graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten both a hit and two RBI.

Junior Matt Dooley (3-0) started on the mound and went five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Seniors Reece Kleinhelter and Cory Poulsen and junior Ben Thornton combined to toss four scoreless frames in relief, with Thornton going the final two.

In Saturday’s opener, freshman righty Robbie Jordan (3-2) was tagged with the loss. Senior right-hander Daniel Twitty tossed 2 1/2 shutout and hitless innings coming out of the bullpen.

With the five combined hits, Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 68 games dating back to the 2020 season.

− FMU Athletics

MEN'S LACROSSE

Chowan 13

Coker 12

MURFREESBORO, N.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team dropped a heartbreaker at Chowan on Saturday in non-conference action by a score of 13-12.

Cal Gibson and Henry Haskett each scored four goals in the game for the Cobras, while Will Habel scored twice. Coker scooped up 46 ground balls to Chowan's 38, led by a game-high 12 from Nathan Allan, who also won 20 of 29 faceoff attempts.

The Cobras return to action on March 26 to host Lincoln Memorial at 7 p.m.

− Coker Athletics

MEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6

Chowan 1

MURFREESBORO, N.C. − Francis Marion University swept all three doubles matches and then captured five of six singles contests to defeat Chowan University 6-1 on Saturday, earning the program’s first-ever Conference Carolinas win.

The 32nd-ranked team in the latest NCAA Division II poll, Francis Marion wins its seventh straight match to improve to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Patriots will return home to host Emmanuel College (Ga.) on March 26 at 11 a.m. on the Kassab Courts.

Doubles wins by sophomores Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez (6-1) at No. 1 and sophomore Adam Ernberg and freshman Luis Lopez Sarasa (6-0) at No. 3 clinched the doubles point for FMU and a 1-0 advantage.

Lopez Sarasa started singles play with a 7-5, 6-4 victory at the No. 4 position and freshman Martin Barbera followed with a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3 to up the Patriot lead to 3-0. After Chowan earned a three-set win at No. 2 singles to draw within 3-1, FMU sophomore David Bodson registered the match-clinching point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at the No. 6 position.

− FMU Athletics

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 7

Chowan 0

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Freshman Paige Wise and junior Hermon Mikael earned the doubles point with a win at the top position and Francis Marion University dropped only six games in singles play to cruise to a 7-0 win over Chowan University on Saturda in the Conference Carolinas opener for both squads.

It is FMU’s first victory as a Conference Carolinas member.

The Patriot women improve to 6-3 overall with their fifth consecutive win. Francis Marion returns home to host Erskine College on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Emmanuel College (Ga.) next Saturday at 11 a.m., both on the Kassab Courts.

The short-handed Hawks competed with only four players meaning they defaulted at No. 3 doubles and No. 5 and 6 singles.

Wise and Mikael dispatched Micayah Porter and Sreshta Puducheri at No. 1 doubles to give FMU an early 1-0 lead.

With the two defaults in singles, the advantage quickly swelled to 3-0. Wise then capped the successful outing with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.

Later, Mikael won at the No. 2 spot by a 6-1, 6-2 score, while junior Gabriel Karatantcheva was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No.3, and freshman Sophia Hansen won 6-1, 6-0 at No .4.

Wise remains unbeaten (5-0) in singles action this year, while Hansen improved to 6-2 and Karatantcheva to 5-1.

− FMU Athletics