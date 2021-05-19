LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC's Parks earns NJCAA Pitcher of the Week honor

He helped lead McBee to a four-year mark of 92-37, while hitting over .400 in both his junior and senior seasons. In his final year, he did not allow an earned run in 38 innings on the mound with 55 strikeouts.

He was ranked as high as the No.3 shortstop and the No.11 overall prospect in the class of 2019 for the state of South Carolina by Prep Baseball Report.

“A two-way player, Connor has chosen to concentrate solely on pitching,” said Inabinet. “He possesses a lot of ability on the mound with good arm strength, while also throwing a good breaking ball and change-up. He is a nice addition to our recruiting class and will come in and challenge for a weekend starting role.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021 season with an 18-17 overall mark in FMU’s final season as a Peach Belt Conference member. The Patriots, who are set to join the Conference Carolinas in the fall, will lose 10 seniors off this past year’s squad and Kirkley becomes the 12 commitment to the FMU program for the upcoming year.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker's Baronella-O'Toole earns NFHCA honor