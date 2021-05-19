LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FDTC's Parks earns NJCAA Pitcher of the Week honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. − The National Junior College Athletic Association announced this week that Florence-Darlington Tech right-hander Hunter Parks was selected as the Division I Pitcher of the Week.
Parks helped the Stingers claim the Eastern District championship and a spot in the JUCO World Series with a strong Game 2 performance against Monroe College.
In seven innings, Parks allowed one earned run on five hits with 11 strikeouts as FDTC went on to claim a 13-1 victory and a series sweep against the Mustangs.
FMU adds former McBee and CCU pitcher
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of right-handed pitcher Connor Kirkley of Jefferson to the Patriot program for the 2021-22 academic year.
He will have three years to play for FMU.
Kirkley, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, played his freshman season at Coastal Carolina University. He pitched in two contests during the shortened 2020 campaign and played seven games in the field as a shortstop batting .333.
He spent this past academic year at Northeastern Technical College and did not play baseball.
Kirkley is a product of McBee High School, where he played on three 1A state championship teams with the Panthers and twice earned the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s 1A Player of the Year award. Also a two-time All-State selection, he was chosen to play in the North/South Select Game.
He helped lead McBee to a four-year mark of 92-37, while hitting over .400 in both his junior and senior seasons. In his final year, he did not allow an earned run in 38 innings on the mound with 55 strikeouts.
He was ranked as high as the No.3 shortstop and the No.11 overall prospect in the class of 2019 for the state of South Carolina by Prep Baseball Report.
“A two-way player, Connor has chosen to concentrate solely on pitching,” said Inabinet. “He possesses a lot of ability on the mound with good arm strength, while also throwing a good breaking ball and change-up. He is a nice addition to our recruiting class and will come in and challenge for a weekend starting role.”
Francis Marion completed its 2021 season with an 18-17 overall mark in FMU’s final season as a Peach Belt Conference member. The Patriots, who are set to join the Conference Carolinas in the fall, will lose 10 seniors off this past year’s squad and Kirkley becomes the 12 commitment to the FMU program for the upcoming year.
FIELD HOCKEY
Coker's Baronella-O'Toole earns NFHCA honor
BROCKPORT, N.Y. - Coker University field hockey senior Payton Baronella-O'Toole was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association's (NFHCA) Division II Senior Team.
Baronella-O'Toole was one of five field hockey student-athletes from South Atlantic Conference Carolinas named to the team.
The in-person 2020 NFHCA Senior Game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021 Virtual Coaches Caucus, the NFHCA Division II membership agreed to continue to recognize a selected group from the graduating class of 2021 who either played or would have played their senior season during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Baronella-O'Toole played and started in all 36 games in her Coker career, recording one assist for one career point as a defender. She also tallied three defensive saves on the back line, and was part of a defensive unit that helped Coker to seven shutouts over her career. Baronella-O'Toole was also named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team, as the Cobras captured the 2021 Spring South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Tournament Championship.