LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball announces 2022 schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team and coach Art Inabinet have announced their schedule for the upcoming spring season as the calendar soon flips to 2022.
The squad will open its 2022 season on Friday (Feb. 4) hosting Limestone University at Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. The teams will play three games over three days, Feb. 4-6.
Single-day tickets for FMU home games are $10 for adults, $5 for students, or free with an FMU student ID. Season passes ($100) are available for purchase on-line at https://fmupatriots.com/sb_output.aspx?form=22.
In addition to the opening series, the Patriots will play 28 more contests at Sparrow Stadium and 18 games on the road. The Patriots will host the College of Saint Rose (Feb. 12-13) and USC Aiken (Feb. 15) before beginning Conference Carolinas play against Belmont Abbey College on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at home.
FMU will play a 30-game Conference Carolinas slate in its first season in the league.
Additional non-conference foes that FMU will face include USC Aiken on Feb. 23, Shepherd University on Mar. 1-2, local-rival Coker University on Mar. 11-13, Lander University on Mar. 15 and Apr. 12, Augusta University on Mar. 23 and Apr. 20, Queens University of Charlotte on Mar. 30 and Wingate University on Apr. 6.
“We are extremely eager to start the new season and looking forward to the opening series against Limestone,” said Inabinet. “We have a lot of position players with a lot of experience that will carry us early on. Starting two freshmen pitchers on weekends will also help us develop and get an early start with our young players. We are ready for the challenges and the fresh start in a new, but very competitive conference.”
The Patriots end their regular season hosting King University (Apr. 30 - May 1) before beginning the Conference Carolinas Tournament on May 4 in Wilson, N.C.
FMU volleyball adds Carolina Forest product
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced the addition of 5-foot-11 outside hitter and defensive specialist Kayla Clayworth of Myrtle Beach to the Patriot program.
She will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.
Clayworth is a senior at Carolina Forest High School. This past season, she recorded 321 kills, 175 digs, and 82 service aces while garnering All-State honors and being named her region’s Player of the Year. She helped lead the Panthers to a 25-5 record and an appearance in the third round of the 5A state tournament. She was selected to the Border Battle All-Tournament Team.
She was also named All-State and Region 6-5A Player of the Year as a junior in 2020. A four-year letterwinner, her career totals consist of 725 kills, 452 digs, and 180 service aces.
“When Kayla came to camp over the summer, we knew we had something special. Plus it is always a bonus to have local talent join your program,” Baufield-Edwards said. “She is unbelievably coachable and can take feedback and immediately put it into play. She sees the court extremely well and has so many options to score, it will frustrate the defense and give them something they haven’t seen in our gym. Her ball control is equally impressive. Her potential is very easy to see and we are excited to see where her collegiate career takes her.”
Baufield-Edwards had previously announced the signing of 5-3 libero Katie Floyd of Campbellsville, Ky., and 5-10 outside hitter Katie Kemp of Plano, Texas.
“This class already is turning out to be a very talented and a driven-to-win group. When we set our goals for recruiting student-athletes for our 2022 class, we wanted to recruit from states and clubs that breed high academic achieving and players that value winning. We also wanted great teammates to continue our culture of putting the team’s needs first. Katie, Katie and Kayla are already proving to be just that.”