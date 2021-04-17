LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball falls short in 10-9 loss to Columbus State

Jasn McNeany would score unassisted off the opening faceoff of the third quarter, before Anderson got one back just over two minutes later to get back within three. Coker would net the next two goals when Tre Childers scored from Richie Timothee five minutes into the frame, before Haskett would score unassisted a minute later. Back-to-back Trojan goals would get Anderson back within three with eight and a half minutes to play in the frame, before Venazio would score unassisted less than a minute later.

Anderson would score with six minutes to play in the quarter, before Coker would finish the quarter on a three-goal run to take a 16-10 lead to the fourth. Childers would score from Gibson with five and a half minutes to play in the frame, before Dominic Madlang scored an unassisted man-up goal with just over three minutes to play in the quarter. Murphy would score from Venazio for the final goal of the frame with 1:23 left in the period.