LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball falls short in 10-9 loss to Columbus State

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trailing 10-2 with six innings to play, Francis Marion University scored in every remaining frame but came up just short in a 10-9 loss to Columbus State University on Sunday in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.
Francis Marion drops to 15-16 overall and 13-16 in PBC play, while the Cougars – ranked ninth in the Division II Southeast Region – improve to 21-10 and 16-10.
FMU will entertain Georgia College for a single game on Tuesday at 4 p.m., the final home contest of the 2021 schedule. Prior to the game, the Patriots will recognize nine seniors.
Attendance on Tuesday is limited to 250 fans consisting of Patriot season ticket holders, FMU students, and family members of the players. No walk-up game-day tickets sales will be available. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Senior center fielder Bill Hanna and junior right fielder Will Hardee both finished with three hits, while junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield, senior third baseman Todd Mattox, and sophomore shortstop Jack Hegan each had two hits as the Patriots outhit CSU 13-11.
FMU senior right-hander Daniel Twitty (3-1) absorbed the loss, while CSU righty starter Jake Hershman (3-0) earned the win.
Francis Marion scored twice in the opening frame to jump ahead. Hanna led off with a single and scampered home on an RBI double just inside the third base bag by Wakefield. Wakefield moved to third on a groundout and came home on a sacrifice fly by Mattox.
Columbus State scored four unearned runs in the top of the third, ending the day for Twitty. First baseman Steven Minter registered the big hit, a three-run homer down the left field line. Minter ended the game 2-for-4 with six runs batted in, and was 9-for-14 in the series with 10 RBIs.
The Cougars added six runs in the fourth to take a commanding 10-2 advantage. The outburst included a solo homer by Matthew McDade and a second 3-run shot by Minter.
From that point on, Patriot relievers Bailey Wendel and Cory Poulsen shut the door on the Cougar offense. Poulsen escaped a bases-loaded no-out situation in the top of the eighth by inducing a line-drive double-play ball and a grounder back to the mound.
The zeros on the scoreboard gave FMU a chance to rally. A run-scoring double to the right center field gap by Hegan plated a run in the fourth. Mattox laced a single to left to plate Hanna in the fifth.
Sophomore first baseman Harrison Bigham walked with one out in the Patriot sixth, went to third on a second double by Hegan, and scored on an RBI-ground out by sophomore left fielder Carson Jones to bring FMU to within 10-5.
In the seventh, Hardee drilled a two-homer over the right field wall to trim the margin to 10-7. Bigham walked to lead off the eighth and then took second on a passed ball. After the next two batters were retired, Hanna singled back up the middle. The throw home to get Bigham was up the third-base line resulting in a collision between runner and catcher, with Bigham eventually touching home safely and Hanna ending up on third. However, Hanna was stranded there, but Francis Marion now trailed by only 10-8.
In the ninth, Hardee led off with a double down the right field line. Mattox followed with a run-scoring single back up the middle and the Patriots were within a run with no outs. Senior designated hitter Darius Nobles brought the Sparrow Stadium crowd to its feet with a fly ball that was caught just shy of the warning track in left center and then CSU reliever Zack Brockman recorded a pop out and a strikeout to end the contest and record his first save of 2021.
Mattox’s fifth-inning base hit extended his streak of safely reaching base to 39 games. He finished the series 8-for-12 with seven RBIs, while both Hanna and Hardee were also 8-for-12.
On Saturday, the trio of Hanna, Hardee and Mattox combined for 12 hits, with Mattox homering and driving in four runs, to power Francis Marion University to a 9-6 victory over Columbus State University on Saturday and a split of their Peach Belt Conference baseball doubleheader.
The Cougars, ranked ninth in the Division II Southeast Region, won the opener 16-5 in seven innings.
Hanna, Hardee, and Mattox all finished the second game 4-for-4 at the plate. All three also scored two runs apiece. With two hits in game one of the doubleheader as well, Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 38 consecutive games (dating back to last season).
Senior left-hander and former Lake View standout Weston Rogers (4-4) survived a shaky first inning to earn the win. He scattered 11 hits and allowed four runs in six innings, while striking out four and walking no one. Senior righty Reece Kleinhelter continued his fine pitching as of late, throwing three frames to earn his second save of 2021.
LATE SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Albright shines as Patriots sweep Lander
GREENWOOD, S.C. – Freshman hitter Lexi Albright hammered out a career-high 14 kills and recorded 11 digs to lead Francis Marion University to a season-ending three-game sweep (25-10, 27-25, 25-17) of Lander University on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference volleyball action.
The Patriots conclude their COVID-delayed 2020 campaign with a 5-9 record. FMU was able to play all its scheduled matches without any delays or pauses due to the coronavirus.
Albright posted her fourth double-double of the season despite missing three matches (and parts of two others) with an injury. Senior Kayla Arthur and junior Alyssa Hansen both added nine kills, with Arthur registering a .444 hitting percentage on 18 swings. Hansen totaled a team-high four blocks.
Patriot freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 35 assists and dug up eight balls, while junior libero Alexis Watts posted a match-high 20 digs, her fourth match of at least 20 digs this season.
Christina Aguayo and Deona Mims had 10 kills apiece to lead Lander (3-11), with setter Madilyn Reed tallying 22 assists and 13 digs.
FMU hit .417 as a team in the opening set. The Patriots scored the opening three points and never trailed, eventually opening a 20-5 advantage.
The second set was much different as it featured 10 ties. With Gillespie serving, Francis Marion ran off five straight points to break a 10-10 deadlock. The margin would grow to 21-13 after a Lander attacking error. However, the Bearcats rallied with an 11-3 spurt to knot the set at 24-24. Later tied at 25-25, FMU used kills by Albright and Hansen to win the set.
FMU never trailed in the final set despite a couple of early ties. Lander closed to within a point on several occasions, the latest at 17-16. The Patriots responded by recording eight of the final nine points – including a pair of kills by Albright and two service aces from Hansen.
SOFTBALL
Patriots drop twinbill to Cougars
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Francis Marion University sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins recorded three hits, but the Patriots lost both ends of a Peach Belt Conference softball doubleheader to Columbus State University on Saturday.
The Cougars won by scores of 10-2 and 8-3. Francis Marion (9-15, 5-7) will remain on the road for twinbill at Georgia Southwestern State University on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
In the opener, the Patriots struck first, plating a single run in the opening frame, when junior first basemen Addie May scored senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson on a ground out to first.
Columbus State (22-10, 7-3) responded with two runs of their own in the second inning. The Patriots answered with another run in the third to knot things up 2-2. May reached on a fielding error by the first baseman and a sprinting Harkins scored from second on the play. However, the Cougars exploded for four runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to invoke mercy rule.
Harkins and freshman outfielder Katie Smith went 1-for-2 in game No. 1, while senior outfielder Jordan Carlson went 1-for-1. Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (5-4) was the losing pitcher as she hurled 2.1 innings of relief work.
In game two, the Patriots struck first again. This time Patterson scored when May singled to the shortstop. However, the Cougars plated four runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead.
After three scoreless innings by FMU sophomore ace Taylor Florea, Columbus State pounced for another four runs in the fifth.
The Patriot rallied in the seventh. Harkins scored Carlson on a sacrifice fly to left field and Patterson scored on another Cougar fielding error, but CSU took the 8-3 win to sweep FMU.
Taylor Florea (4-6) started both games of the doubleheader and went six innings in the second contest and took the loss, fanning five batters on the day. Harkins had two hits in the second contest and Carlson added a second hit of the day.
Cougar starter Hannah Rose Corbin (13-5) gained the win in both games, pitching 10 2/3 innings.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Cobras clinch SAC tournament berth
ANDERSON, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse clinched a South Atlantic Conference tournament berth, while Joe Venazio broke the program's single-season points record in an 18-15 win at Anderson on Saturday.
Anderson struck first less than four minutes in, before Matt Murphy started a three-goal run for the Cobras with an unassisted goal six minutes in. Henry Haskett scored from Murphy 10 seconds later, before Andrew Dappen scored from Venazio 36 seconds later. With the assist, Venazio recorded is 69th point of the season to break Mike Martiello's single-season record of 68, which he set back in 2016.
Anderson got back within one with a goal less than a minute later, before Coker finished the quarter on another three-goal run to take a 6-2 lead to the second. Stephen Sperbeck followed up the Anderson goal with an unassisted goal 39 seconds later, before Cal Gibson scored from Venazio with three minutes to play in the quarter. Sperbeck would score unassisted 43 seconds later for the final goal of the quarter.
Coker continued its scoring run with the first two goals of the second quarter, before Anderson would strike twice to get back within four. Haskett scored less than two minutes into the second, before assisting on Murphy's goal shortly after. Anderson would get two goals as the quarter ticked into its final nine minutes, before Dappen scored from Venazio again with under eight minutes to play in the frame. The Trojans would score the last two goals of the quarter in the final seven minutes, before Coker would take a 9-6 lead to the half.
Jasn McNeany would score unassisted off the opening faceoff of the third quarter, before Anderson got one back just over two minutes later to get back within three. Coker would net the next two goals when Tre Childers scored from Richie Timothee five minutes into the frame, before Haskett would score unassisted a minute later. Back-to-back Trojan goals would get Anderson back within three with eight and a half minutes to play in the frame, before Venazio would score unassisted less than a minute later.
Anderson would score with six minutes to play in the quarter, before Coker would finish the quarter on a three-goal run to take a 16-10 lead to the fourth. Childers would score from Gibson with five and a half minutes to play in the frame, before Dominic Madlang scored an unassisted man-up goal with just over three minutes to play in the quarter. Murphy would score from Venazio for the final goal of the frame with 1:23 left in the period.
Anderson scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter through the first three and a half minutes, before Murphy scored from Haskett six minutes into the period. Anderson would get one back five seconds later, before Coker netted its final goal of the game with under four minutes to play when Gibson scored from Dappen. Anderson scored the final two goals of the game in the final two and a half minutes, but Coker was able to secure the victory and the South Atlantic Conference tournament berth.
Murphy led the Cobras with four goals, while Haskett netted a hat trick and four different Cobras each scored twice. Madlang, Venazio and McNeany each also scored once in the game. Venazio dished out a team-high five assists on the way to a new single-season points record, while Haskett helped on two goals while four others each assisted on one goal in the game.
Coker totaled 37 ground balls to Anderson's 23, led by a game-high 11 from McNeany. 12 others helped on the ground ball effort in the game. Coker caused 13 turnovers in the game, led by three from Brandon Blunk. Murphy, Dezmon Patten and Sean Bennett each caused two turnovers in the game, while four other Cobras forced one turnover apiece in the game. Chris Hagy picked up the win between the pipes, making 11 saves.
Coker will travel to No. 19 Limestone for its South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday at a time to be determined. Video and live stats for the game will be available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Coker falls to UVA Wise
WISE, Va.- The Coker University women's lacrosse team fell at UVA Wise in its conference matchup on Saturday.
Four different Cobras notched two ground balls apiece, while four registered one. Three different Cobras caused one turnover each. Hannah Shuren led Coker with four shots, while Olivia Fladung won three out of seven draw controls. Abby Kellner finished the game with 10 saves.
This concludes the 2020-21 season.