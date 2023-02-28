FLORENCE, S.C. – Lander University scored in seven of nine innings to claim a 10-4 victory over Francis Marion University on Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (7-8) will host the University of Bridgeport on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Five different players registered hits for the Patriots: center fielder Caleb Oakley, third baseman Charlie Bussey III, second baseman Tanner Wakefield, first baseman Tyler Reynolds, and freshman shortstop Peyton Starkey. Bussey III, a freshman from Graniteville, extended his streak of safely reaching base to 13 games.

FMU senior right-hander Austin Moore (0-1) pitched the first four innings and surrendered three runs, only one of which was earned.

Lander (5-10) scored twice in the second and once each in the fourth and fifth innings to build a 4-0 advantage.

FMU got one back in the bottom of the fifth as singles by Bussey III and Wakefield put runners on the corners with no outs. Reynolds grounded into a double play, but Bussey III came across with the Patriots’ first run.

The Bearcats answered with four unanswered tallies to go 8-1.

The Patriots plated one run in the seventh when senior right fielder Will Hardee reached on a throwing error and came home on a two-out flare single to center by Reynolds.

Francis Marion scored twice in the eighth and left the bases loaded as the Patriots employed seven pinch hitters in the frame. Oakley drilled an RBI-single through the left side and senior third baseman Mickey Skole walked to force in a run.

Southpaw Dawson Campbell (1-1), the second of six Lander pitchers, earned the win.

GOLF

Coker teams finish off tournaments

The Coker men's golf team completed the Hurricane Invitational on Tuesday in a field that included seven of the top 17 D2 teams in the country.

Senior Killian Ryan had three birdies in a round of 2-under 70 and senior Fred Tindale posted three birdies in a round of 72. Fred finished 28th after three rounds at +2 and Killian was 49th in a field of 90 at +5.

Junior Jonathan Hallinger shot 76, freshman Max Barclay carded at 77 and junior Caleb Tidd had an 83.

The Cobra women shot a 20-over 308 on Tuesday.

Graduate student Kathleen Escobar, who was nursing a sore foot, still sank two birdies in a round of 2-over 74. Senior Jenna Werle posted a 76 despite two double bogeys. She also had two birdies.

Freshman Daniella Gyoni of Sweden notched two birdies in a round of 77 and junior Mack Taylor and sophomore Haylie George shot 81 apiece with one birdie each.