FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University had the tying run snuffed out at the plate to end the game and dropped a narrow 3-2 pitchers’ duel to Emmanuel College on Friday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Francis Marion (12-15, 6-7) will return to Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium on Saturday when the Patriots entertain Emmanuel for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan got the start on the rubber for FMU, pitching seven innings, allowing one earned run, one walk, and fanning 11 batters to tie his career-high. Sophomore righty Josh Adams and senior righty Ben Thornton tossed one inning each striking out one, with Thornton picking up the hard-luck loss (1-1).

Sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau led the Patriots at the plate registering a team-high three hits in three at-bats, while senior second baseman Naphis Llanos had two hits. Junior shortstop Blake Falor and graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield recorded the lone RBI.

Seniors catcher Isaac Schuck and junior designated hitter Alex Elliott each grabbed a hit, with Schuck crossing home plate once. Sophomore outfielder Caleb Oakley came in to pinch-run and scored the other run for FMU.

The Lions drew first blood in the top of the third inning with a Cody Minnis RBI double to lead 1-0. The score would stay unchanged until the Patriots managed two runs in the seventh inning. After a sacrifice bunt from Elliott moved Oakley to second, Schuck pushed his lone hit into right field to put Patriot runners on the corners. Falor’s RBI single scored Oakley and then Wakefield’s sacrifice bunt scored Schuck to give Francis Marion a 2-1 lead.

Emmanuel’s Jonathan Manibusan crushed a two-run homer to left centerfield in the top of the ninth to power the Lions ahead 3-2, with the Patriots having one last chance at the dish.

Schuck walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Llanos singled back up the middle, but Lions shortstop Kyle LaCross smothered the ball before it reached the grass and then fired home to nab Schuck trying to score the tying run.

Junior southpaw Clifford Brown (1-0) grabbed the win for Emmanuel (12-12, 5-5) while senior closer Tyler Mayfield recorded his sixth save of the season.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 8-13

North Greenville 2-3

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University pounded out 22 hits and scored 21 runs to sweep its Saturday afternoon Conference Carolinas softball doubleheader from North Greenville University.

Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in as the Patriots won the opener 8-2 and seniors Taylor Watford and Savana Rosson combined for five hits and 11 RBI as FMU won the second contest 13-3 in five innings.

Francis Marion improves to 22-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play, and will remain at home to host Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Friday’s twinbill was a match-up of two of the top-10 hitting squads in NCAA Division II softball. The Crusaders ranked eighth nationally with a .369 team batting average, while the Patriots ranked ninth in team average (.368) and sixth in scoring (8.12 runs per game).

Cuthbertson also scored twice in the opener.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (10-3) scattered seven hits, struck out three, and walked only two en route to her 34th career win in the circle.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Rosson and a two-out RBI-single to left by junior catcher Lauren Smallwood staked FMU to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. An RBI-triple by Cuthbertson and a run-scoring grounder by senior left fielder Danielle Karacson doubled the advantage in the second inning to 4-0.

The Patriots plated three runs in the third to up the margin to 7-0. Sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai drove home pinch-runner Laurin Nodine with an RBI ground out and Cuthbertson singled home two runs.

Both teams traded single runs in the fourth frame leaving FMU up 8-1. Senior second baseman Megan Matsil accounted for the Patriot run with an infield single that drove in Karacson.

The Crusaders managed a run in the seventh on a run-scoring double to right centerfield by first baseman Brianna McRae, but Davis retired the next two batters to end the game.

NGU starter Maddie Gore (4-2) took the loss as she allowed the first five runs.

FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling (11-1) picked up the win in game two. She surrendered eight hits and three runs, while fanning two and walking only one.

Watford homered twice and drove in six runs, while Rosson was a triple shy of becoming only the second Patriot to hit for the cycle and she drove in five runs. Cuthbertson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while freshman shortstop Madalyn White was 2-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI.

White extended her streak of safely reaching base to all 26 games this season. However, Karacson had her 17-game hitting streak snapped in the second contest.

Rosson’s two-run double gave Francis Marion a 2-0 lead in the first. After North Greenville (12-14, 0-2) scored once in the top of the second to halve the margin, the Patriots exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second highlighted by a two-run homer to left center by Watford.

Rosson clouted a two-run shot over the center field wall in the third to up the margin to 9-1, and Watford lined a walk-off grand slam to center field in the fifth to end the game by the eight-run mercy rule.