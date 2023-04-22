MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. − Patriot sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley racked up four hits Friday with three runs scored in a down-to-the-wire doubleheader with the 9th-ranked Mount Olive. But the Patriots ultimately lost 5-4 in Game 1 and 8-7 in Game 2 − both on walk-off hits.

Francis Marion (24-23 overall, 15-13 Conference Carolinas) plays the Trojans again at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In Game 1, right-handed starter Robbie Jordan threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while walking one. Senior closer Ben Thornton (3-2) picked up the loss going 1 1/3 innings.

Senior third baseman Naphis Llanos and Oakley led the Patriots with two hits apiece, while four Patriots grabbed one hit at the plate and three of those Patriots recorded runs batted in.

The Trojans plated two runs in the first two frames including two scores that would both come home on double plays.

The Patriots would then score one run in three consecutive innings, beginning with an RBI-single from junior left fielder Zack Summerville in the third, followed by an RBI-double from graduate student right fielder Will Hardee to tie the score at 2-2 in the fourth, and lastly with an RBI-single from junior shortstop Blake Falor to pull in front 3-2 in the fifth.

Mount Olive then tied it at 3. Then, the game was tied at 4.

The Trojans walked it off with one out after Mike Kenney homered over the left-field wall to win 5-4.

Chas DeBruhl started Game 2 for FMU, but reliever Austin Moore was the losing pitcher.

Wakefield, Oakley, and freshman designated hitter Charlie Bussey III led Francis Marion at the plate going 2-of-4, while four other Patriots picked up a hit apiece. Wakefield and Hardee led with two RBI at the dish.

Hardee now has 118 career walks and is tied for the school record set by Derrick Roadcap (1991-94). He also stands at 282 career hits, now within five of the school record total of 287 set by Michael Wilson. In the process, Hardee extended his hitting streak to 19 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 31.

After Mount Olive took a 3-1 lead, Bussey III smashed a double down the left field line in the fourth to pull the Patriots within 3-2. A double in the fifth by Hardee scored Oakley to even it up after the center fielder singled and stole second. Wakefield then connected for a two-run home run to left field to bump the Patriots ahead 5-3.

In the sixth inning, Bussey III scored on a wild pitch to extend the Patriot lead to 6-3. But then, the Trojans roared back, and the game was tied at 7. In the bottom of the ninth, the Trojans brought across the winning run on a two-out, RBI single by Dylan Jeffries.

COKER UNIVERSITY

Hilliard accepted

to program

HARTSVILLE -- Cobra softball's Julie Hilliard was accepted to the Career in Sports Forum program. She was specially selected along with 199 student-athletes from around the nation to learn and explore future careers in sports with a focus on college sports.

"I am very excited to attend this event and expand my horizon of all the career opportunities offered in college athletics. The experience and connections following this forum will hopefully guide me in the right direction on my career path." Hilliard said.