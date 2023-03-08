FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior catcher Tucker Rabun’s two-run single up the middle highlighted a six-run eighth inning as Francis Marion University rallied for a 10-6 non-conference win over Lake Erie College on Wednesday in baseball action.

Francis Marion improves to 11-10 and will head to 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke this weekend for a key Conference Carolinas series. In the latest installment of the Battle of I-95, the two squads will play a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Patriots occupy third place in the league standings one game behind the second-place Braves.

Graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield registered the sixth four-hit game of his career as he went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and a run batted in. Rabun was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI while junior right fielder Zack Summerville collected two hits and an RBI.

Senior right-hander Ben Thornton (1-0) earned the win in relief, while sophomore righty Josh Adams retired Lake Erie in order in the ninth to register his first career save. Wakefield provided two great catches in the ninth to preserve the victory.

The Patriots claimed a 2-0 advantage in the second on an RBI-ground out by junior shortstop Blake Falor and a run-scoring single by sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley.

After the Storm (1-11) scored once in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit in half, FMU answered with two tallies in the bottom of the frame on RBI-singles by Wakefield and Falor.

The score remained 4-1 until a wild eighth inning that saw a total of 11 runners cross home plate. Lake Erie plated five runners in the top half, capped by a two-run single from shortstop Zimba Cadiz, to take a 6-4 lead.

Francis Marion then batted around in the bottom of the inning scoring six times to regain the lead at 10-6. FMU took advantage of four walks and two hit batters in the frame. Freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III forced in the first run with a bases-loaded walk and Rabun followed with his two-run single to put FMU on top 7-5. Oakley later walked with the bases loaded, Summerville hit a sacrifice fly, and Wakefield scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Junior right-hander Darren Acosta (0-3), the fifth of six Storm pitchers, was tagged with the loss.

Francis Marion has now scored in double digits in four of its last six contests.

USC Aiken 4

Coker 3

HARTSVILLE − Effective pitching and timely hits helped USC Aiken take home a 4-3 victory over Coker on Wednesday.

Aaron Diaz threw six innings and collected six strikeouts in his outing for the Cobras on the mound.

At the top of the third, the Pacers put runners at first and second with bunts and a single into the outfield to put them up 1-0. Coker's Nick Leonard then hit a rocket over the fence at the bottom of the bottom third to score Adam Wilkerson and giving the Cobras the lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Packers scored twice to but them back in the lead. The Cobras struck back in the eighth by getting a run on Cameron Ferrell's hit, but that was the last run Coker was able to push across.

Florence-Darlington Tech 15

Columbia International JV 2

FLORENCE − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team got back in the win column Wednesday with a dominant 15-2 victory over Columbia International's JV squad in seven innings.

Seven Tech pitchers combined to two earned runs on five hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts, with Tyler Nemtuda (1-1) picking up the win.

Will Dorrell led the Stingers at the plate with two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Robert Mannino tripled and drove in a pair, Javier Crespo had two doubles and Noah Stout had two hits including a double and drove in two runs.

Kristian Amaro had two hits for FDTC as did Rom Kellis, who drove in a run as well.

Tech (20-4) returns to action this weekend by opening Region 10 play with a pair of doubleheaders at USC Salkehatchie on Saturday and Sunday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6

Edinboro 1

FLORENCE – After losing the doubles point, Francis Marion University stormed back to win all six singles matches en route to a 6-1 victory over visiting Edinboro University on Wednesday in non-conference women’s tennis action.

Francis Marion improves to 5-4 and will continue its four-match home stand by entertaining Lincoln Memorial University on Sunday at 11 a.m.

After FMU freshman Chelsea Seidewitz and sophomore Julie Martincova claimed the No. 1 doubles match by a 6-1 score, the Fighting Scots (2-6) won the other two doubles contests by 6-4 and 6-3 decisions to claim the doubles point and assume a 1-0 advantage.

The Patriots responded by winning all six singles matches.

Martincova quickly evened the match at 1-1 with a straight-sets 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 3 position. Senior Gabriel Karatantcheva followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1, followed by Seidewitz winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and sophomore Kim Venghaus clinching the match with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 4. Seidewitz improved to a team-best 6-1 this season in singles competition.

The other two points were registered by juniors Julia Pinto (6-0, 6-2) at No. 6 and Camryn Cassetori (6-2, 6-7 [4-7], 1-0 [10-8]) at No. 5.