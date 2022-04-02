LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball rallies, Mattox extends streak

CENTRAL, S.C. − Francis Marion University battled from three runs down in the sixth inning to defeat Southern Wesleyan University 13-6 on Friday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Senior righty Reece Kleinhelter (3-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Francis Marion (18-12, 8-8). Kleinhelter went six innings, equaling his longest outing as a Patriot, and surrendered only one run on five hits, while allowing two walks and striking out five.

At the plate, the Patriots were led by senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez who went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, and three runs batted in. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 73 games dating back to the 2020 season, and is now only 15 games shy of the NCAA Division II record. He chipped in with three hits in five trips to the plate while adding a walk and an RBI. Senior right fielder Will Hardee finished the game 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI.

− FMU Athletics

MEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6

Lees-McRae 1

FLORENCE – Nearly unbeaten sophomore Liam Day led 33rd-ranked Francis Marion University to a 6-1 victory over Lees-McRae College on Friday in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis play.

The win was the Patriots’ ninth consecutive, the team’s longest streak in 16 seasons.

Day improved his season singles record to 9-1, while he and Leonel Gonzalez remain undefeated at 10-0 in doubles. Harri Lloyd-Evans is unbeaten in singles play at 9-0.

− FMU Athletics

Coker 5

Mars Hill 2

HARTSVILLE - Coker University men's tennis took down Mars Hill for a South Atlantic Conference victory on Friday by a score of 5-2.

Coker won two out of three doubles matches to capture the doubles point, with Samuel Winter and Thibaut Decaluwe shutting out Faris Hadzisadikovic and Youssef Ardouni 6-0 at No. 1 and Sean Keane and Isaac MacMillan grinding out a 7-6 (7-5) victory over Marcos Martinez and Collin Maides at No. 2.

− Coker Athletics

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Lees-McRae 3

FLORENCE – Sophomore Camryn Cassetori contributed a pair of key wins as Francis Marion University rallied for a 4-3 victory over visiting Lees-McRae College on Friday in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis action.

FMU improved to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play with its eighth straight win – the team’s longest streak in six years.

Junior Hermon Mikael regained the lead for Francis Marion with a come-from-behind 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles, and Cassetori provided the match-clinching win with a 6-3, 6-4 decision at No. 5 singles.

− FMU Athletics

Mars Hill 5

Coker 2

HARTSVILLE - Coker University women's tennis fell to Mars Hill on Friday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 5-2.

Tamara Macias and Olivia Drake teamed up for a 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles over Amanda Kadiri and Lauren Schave.

− Coker Athletics