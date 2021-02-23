LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball rallies past L-R thanks to strong relief pitching

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Francis Marion University relief pitchers combined for seven shutout innings and the Patriots pounded out 18 hits en route to a come-from-behind 14-9 win over Lenoir-Rhyne University on Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.
Francis Marion (1-3) improves to 38-11 all-time in home openers. FMU will play a three-game Peach Belt Conference series at Young Harris College this weekend, consisting of a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Five Patriots registered three hits apiece in the victory: junior right fielder Will Hardee (3 for 5), sophomore left fielder Jack Hegan (3 for 5), senior third baseman Todd Mattox (3 for 6), graduate student shortstop Grayson Cottingham (3 for 4), and junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield (3 for 5). Hardee and Wakefield both drove in two runs, while Mattox plated three, including a mammoth home run off the scoreboard in left centerfield.
Senior center fielder Bill Hanna added a pair of hits, a run scored and one driven in.
Junior righty Cory Poulsen (1-1) entered the game in the second with the Bears leading 9-4. He tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames, followed by two scoreless innings by freshman righty Tyler Davis, and three blank frames by graduate student Christian Umphlett. In his school-record 67th career relief appearance, Umphlett recorded his first save of 2021 and the ninth of his career.
Lenoir-Rhyne scored four times in the top of the first, but Francis Marion answered with four in the bottom of the frame. The Bears then exploded for five in the top of the second to lead 9-4, but would be held scoreless the rest of the way and would manage only three infield singles over the final seven innings.
Two runs – an RBI-single by Hanna and a sacrifice fly by Hardee – in the third drew FMU to within 9-6. Four tallies in the fourth pushed Francis Marion ahead for the first time at 10-9. That outburst included Mattox’s homer, an RBI-double down the left field line by Cottingham, and a two-run single up the middle by Wakefield.
A two-out double just inside the right field line by Mattox plated an insurance run in the seventh. Run-scoring hits by Hardee and junior catcher Daulton Dabbs and a dropped pop up accounted for the final three runs in the eighth.
Senior left field E.J. Ranel blasted a pair of three-run homers for the Bears (3-4). Freshman right-hander Chipper Mcginnis (0-1), the third of nine LRU hurlers, was tagged with the loss.
MEN'S GOLF
Patriots finish in top 5 after strong final round
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - Junior Grant Sellers paced the Francis Marion University golf team by finishing three-over par (71-77-71=219) and tied for 11th place at the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate at Palmetto Hall on Tuesday (Feb. 23).
The Patriots got their second top-5 finish of the year, finishing in sole possession of fifth place in the team standing after a final-round two-under 286 tally thanks in part to a three-under 69 by senior John Burghardt.
Francis Marion (+17) had rounds of three-over 291, 16-over 304, and the two-under 286 on Tuesday. The Patriots were one of two teams to play under-par in the final round.
Sellers carded a final-round one-under-par 71. He posted one birdie on the front nine, and played the back nine bogey free, including an eagle on the par-five 15th followed by a birdie on the 16th. The McBee High alum led the field with two eagles on the tournament, and carded 36 pars.
FMU sophomore Mitchel Vance (+5) finished tied for 17th in the player standings (76-72-73=221). He carded a trio of birdies on the final-round back nine. The Hartsville High grad led the Patriots, playing the par-fives at six-under par for the tournament, and tallied nine birdies and an eagle on the tournament.
Burghardt (+7) led the Patriots with 13 birdies on the tournament, and finished tied for 25th place (73-81-69=223). He was followed by junior Casper Kennedy (+8) who finished tied for 30th place (71-80-73=224) and junior McClure Thompson (+14) who finished tied for 59th (77-75-78=230).
Charleston Southern took home the team title, finishing seven-over-par to secure a two-shot victory (284-293-294=871) over Augusta University. Furman’s Keller Harper (-4) and High Point’s Brandon Einstein (-4) shared the low-medalist honors.
Francis Marion will return to action March 8-9 at USC Aiken’s Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Murphy collects 100th career point in Coker's 17-5 win over Chowan
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team cruised past Chowan for a 17-5 non-conference victory that included senior attackman Matt Murphy recording his 100th career point.
The Cobras scored the first three goals of the game off the sticks of Andrew Dappen (William Pollok, 8:47) Henry Haskett (Dappen, 4:36) and Ethan Irizarry (2:59), before Chowan would get on the board in the final minute of the quarter to get within 3-1. Joe Venazio would beat the first quarter horn off an assist from Murphy, as the Cobras would take a 4-1 lead to the second quarter.
Coker would score the first goal of the second quarter two and a half minutes in when Dappen scored off a Venazio assist, before Chowan would net its second goal of the game with under nine minutes to play in the period. Coker would score the final three goals of the second quarter to build an 8-2 lead at the half. Venazio scored from Richie Timothee just 37 seconds after the Chowan marker, before Venazio would find Murphy for a goal and Murphy's 100th career point with just over six minutes to play in the quarter. Murphy becomes the seventh player in program history and the third player on the active roster to achieve the century mark in the point category.
Coke continued its scoring run into the third, netting the first two goals of the frame in the first four minutes. Haskett scored from Venzio two and a half minutes in, before Dominic Madlang scored from Dappen with 11 minutes to play in the period. Chowan would get one back with a goal around the nine-minute mark, before the Cobras rattled off five straight markers to end the period. Haskett scored from Venazio just 52 seconds after the Chowan marker, before Irizarry scored unassisted just 23 seconds later. Venazio scored from Dappen just over a minute later. Timothee would score just 46 seconds later, before Venazio would beat the buzzer again at the end of the third off an assist from Irizarry.
Each team would score twice in the fourth quarter, while the Cobras got things started less than three minutes into the period when Murphy scored from Dappen. The teams would go scoreless until the five-minute mark when Chowan would net their fourth of the game. The game would tick down into the final two minutes, before Dappen would score unassisted for the final Coker marker of the game. Chowan would net the final goal of the game in the final minute.
Venazio paced all scorers with five goals, while Haskett and Dappen each netted hat tricks in the win. Irizarry and Murphy each scored twice, while Madlang and Timothee each scored once. Venazio also dished out a game-high four assists to total a game-high nine points, while Dappen also registered four assists in the game. Four other Cobras helped on goals in the victory. Coker totaled 60 ground balls in the win, just one off the program's single-game record set last year against Lees-McRae (61).
Murphy paced the Cobras with seven ground balls, while Timothee and Venazio each picked up six and five others each totaled five ground balls for the day. Eight other Cobras were active on the ground balls in the game. The Cobras also tied a program single-game record in caused turnovers with 17, led by five from James Brugger. Seven other Cobras caused turnovers in the game. Chris Hagy (1-1) earned the win between the popes, making three saves through three quarters. Ethan Hofert also played the fourth quarter in relief, making two saves in his collegiate debut.
The Cobras are back in action Saturday with a home game against No. 7/8 Lenoir-Rhyne in a South Atlantic Conference showdown at 7 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
ESPORTS
Coker falls to Cornell 3-2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University ESports team fell to Cornell College in the fourth round of the NACE Hearthstone National Championship on Tuesday by a score of 3-2.
The Hearthstone team will continue season on Tuesday against St. Clair at 8 p.m. Video for the match will be available at www.cokercobras.com.