LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball rallies past L-R thanks to strong relief pitching

Coke continued its scoring run into the third, netting the first two goals of the frame in the first four minutes. Haskett scored from Venzio two and a half minutes in, before Dominic Madlang scored from Dappen with 11 minutes to play in the period. Chowan would get one back with a goal around the nine-minute mark, before the Cobras rattled off five straight markers to end the period. Haskett scored from Venazio just 52 seconds after the Chowan marker, before Irizarry scored unassisted just 23 seconds later. Venazio scored from Dappen just over a minute later. Timothee would score just 46 seconds later, before Venazio would beat the buzzer again at the end of the third off an assist from Irizarry.

Each team would score twice in the fourth quarter, while the Cobras got things started less than three minutes into the period when Murphy scored from Dappen. The teams would go scoreless until the five-minute mark when Chowan would net their fourth of the game. The game would tick down into the final two minutes, before Dappen would score unassisted for the final Coker marker of the game. Chowan would net the final goal of the game in the final minute.