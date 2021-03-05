LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball routs Claflin 25-2

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University baseball team thumped Claflin University 25-2 on Friday evening thanks to strong performances from the bats of senior third baseman Todd Mattox and sophomore left fielder Jack Hegan.
The Patriots (5-4, 3-4) will conclude the 3-game Peach Belt Conference series against the Panthers (1-11, 1-11) with a twinbill on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
Seven Patriots registered multiple hits in the victory with Mattox leading the way at 4-for-7, scoring four times, and driving in a game-high six runs. Hegan also went 4-for-7 scoring four runs and delivering one RBI, while junior right fielder Will Hardee went 3-for-4, sophomore designated hitter Austin Moore 3-for-5, graduate student shortstop Grayson Cottingham 2-for-4, senior center fielder Bill Hanna 2-for-4, and freshman outfielder Kolby Crepeau 2-for-2.
The victory was the 699th of FMU head coach Art Inabinet collegiate career leaving him one shy of 700.
Senior right-handed pitcher Daniel Twitty (1-0) recorded the win. He pitched six shutout innings, fanning three and giving up only four hits. Claflin right-hander X’zavier Johnson (0-3) was tagged with the loss for the Panthers.
Francis Marion plated four runs in the first inning, two thanks to a two-RBI triple from Mattox, an RBI double by senior first baseman Darius Nobles, and a bases-loaded walk issued to junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield. The Patriots added three more runs in the second, before exploding for nine runs in the third, highlighted by Mattox’s second triple of the night – tying a school record – and Hardee’s two-run homer.
This marks the first time a Patriot has recorded two triples in a game since 2011 when Michael Wilson turned the trick at Newberry College.
The Patriots added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, before unloading seven in the seventh.
Senior right-handed pitcher Ethan Meece relieved Twitty and took a shutout into the eighth inning before Panther third baseman Nicholas Johnson hit a two-RBI double down the right-field line. Junior righty Brock Rodgers tossed a scoreless ninth.
Nine Patriots had at least one hit as FMU pounded out a season-high 22 hits and were the beneficiary of 17 walks by Claflin pitching.
The 25 runs were the most by the Patriots in 13 seasons and only two shy of the FMU single-game record for runs in a PBC contest – both dating back to a 27-9 victory over Augusta State University on April 19, 2008.
TENNIS
FMU squads fall to Trojans on Kassab Courts
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams lost non-conference decisions to the University of Mount Olive on Friday afternoon, with the Patriot men falling 6-1 and the women losing by a narrow 4-3 score.
Both FMU squads will return to Peach Belt Conference play on March 12 when they host the University of North Georgia at 1 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.
Mount Olive (3-0) took a 1-0 advantage by winning the women’s doubles points, capturing wins of 6-2, 6-2, and 6-4.
The Patriots (2-5) rallied in singles competition pulling to within 3-2 after sophomore Hermon Mikael won 6-1, 6-4 at the No.1 position and freshman Viktoria Leth was victorious at the No. 2 spot by a 6-4, 6-0 tally.
However, the Trojans earned a straight-sets win at No. 3 to clinch the match. Sophomore Gabriel Karatantcheva, playing her first match of 2021, produced FMU’s final point with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 6 singles.
In the men’s match, Francis Marion’s No. 1 doubles duo of senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg captured a quick 6-0 victory, but Mount Olive (3-1) grabbed the doubles point by winning 6-4 at No. 2 and 6-2 at No. 3.
Ernberg accounted for the Patriots’ one point with a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7) win at No. 5 singles. Francis Marion drops to 2-6 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Coker splits with UNC Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.C. – The Coker University softball team split its road doubleheader at UNC Pembroke on Friday, dropping the first game 9-1 and taking the second game 6-3.
In the opener, Chloe Pelham scored the first run of the game on an RBI single to left field from Bailey Douglas in the first. UNC Pembroke went on a scoring surge the rest of the game, winning on the mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Mikayla Goodwin led the Cobras with two hits while Brandi Davis finished with one strikeout.
In Game 2, Coker would jump out to a 6-0 lead through the first four innings of game two. Pelham got the game started with a sacrifice fly that scored Alex Alverson for the first run of the game. Douglas later singled up the middle to score Ava Jay to take a 2-0 lead. Pelham later scored on Oswell's RBI single to extend the lead.
Coker scored three runs to break the game open in the fourth, starting with a home run from Jena DeWalk. Pelham would later score Jay again on a RBI single, before coming around to score on a double to center by Oswell. UNCP would get two runs back in the sixth and one in the seventh, but the Cobras were able to hang on to secure the split on the road.
Coker strung together a season-high 14 hits in game two. Alverson, Jay, Pelham, Oswell, Goodwin and Dewalt had two hits each. In addition, Pelham had an outstanding performance with two runs scored and two RBI. Jay scored two runs while Oswell recorded two RBI.
Hannah Fisher (4-2) earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete game allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. Fisher also walked two and fired seven strikeouts in the win.
The Cobras return home to host UVA Wise on Mar. 13. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. from Saleeby-Stokes Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.