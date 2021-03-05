LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball routs Claflin 25-2

Ernberg accounted for the Patriots’ one point with a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7) win at No. 5 singles. Francis Marion drops to 2-6 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Coker splits with UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The Coker University softball team split its road doubleheader at UNC Pembroke on Friday, dropping the first game 9-1 and taking the second game 6-3.

In the opener, Chloe Pelham scored the first run of the game on an RBI single to left field from Bailey Douglas in the first. UNC Pembroke went on a scoring surge the rest of the game, winning on the mercy rule in the fifth inning.

Mikayla Goodwin led the Cobras with two hits while Brandi Davis finished with one strikeout.

In Game 2, Coker would jump out to a 6-0 lead through the first four innings of game two. Pelham got the game started with a sacrifice fly that scored Alex Alverson for the first run of the game. Douglas later singled up the middle to score Ava Jay to take a 2-0 lead. Pelham later scored on Oswell's RBI single to extend the lead.