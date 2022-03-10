LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball set to host Coker for weekend series

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team will return to action against local rival Coker University for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on Friday at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. (Please note that Friday’s start time has been moved up from the original 6 p.m. start because of the threat of rain on Friday evening).

Saturday’s contest is set for 3 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is at 1 p.m. Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

Francis Marion (10-8) will send sophomore right-hander Halton Hardy (2-0 record, 3.03 ERA), freshmen righty Robbie Jordan (2-1) and junior righty Matt Dooley (2-0, 3.18) to the mound this weekend against the Cobras (7-14). Patriot closer Nick Palumbo is fifth in NCAA Division II with four saves, to go along with an 0-1 record and a 1.29 ERA.

The Patriots are currently tied for third in Conference Carolinas in batting at .308 with 117 runs batted in. Coker is 10th in the South Atlantic Conference for team fielding percentage at .950, as well as 10th in hitting with a .255 team average.

Three Patriots rank in the top-20 in Conference Carolinas in hitting. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox ranks 11th at .394 with six doubles, four triples (sixth best in Division II), and 14 RBI. The Winnsboro native is slugging .592 and has an on-base percentage of .457. He is ranked 40th in the nation and ranks fourth in CC in hits with 28, and has safely reached base in 61 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season.

Fifth-year designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez ranks 19th in the CC with a .364 average with two doubles, four home runs, and 21 RBI. Senior right fielder Will Hardee ranks 20th with a .361 average, eight doubles, and 13 RBI. The hometown standout is slugging .514 with a .459 on-base percentage.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 14-6, but this will be the first meeting since 2011.

− FMU Athletics

FMU’s Taylor named to D2CCA All-Region squad

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University sophomore center Lauryn Taylor has been named to the 2022 D2CCA Southeast Region All-Region Women’s Basketball Team.

The 6-foot Blythewood native was tabbed as a second-team honoree.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Southeast Region schools and conferences selected the D2CCA all-region teams.

Taylor averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest this past season. She connected on 48.0 percent of her field goal attempts, shot 67.2 percent at the foul line, and registered 46 assists, 26 steals, and 14 blocked shots.

She recorded 14 double-doubles this season.

Among her Conference Carolinas peers, Taylor ranks third in scoring, fourth in rebounding, fifth in field goal accuracy, 15th in minutes played, 16th in free throw percentage, and 24th in blocked shots per game.

Taylor helped lead Francis Marion to an 18-13 record and an appearance in the conference tournament championship game.

Last week, she named to the Conference Carolinas second-team All-Conference team.

− FMU Athletics

Weather forces changes to Coker athletic events

HARTSVILLE—Inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend has affected the Coker University Athletics schedule for men’s lacrosse as well as men’s and women’s tennis.

The men’s lacrosse game against Wingate originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Friday at 3 p.m. The men’s and women’s tennis matches against Wingate also slated for Saturday will now be played on Friday at 1 p.m.

− Coker Athletics