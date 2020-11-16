LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball signs pair

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet announced the addition of catcher/outfielder Caleb Oakley of Pee Dee Academy and first baseman Cole Teply of Melbourne, Fla., to the Patriot program for 2022.

The pair recently signed and will enroll at FMU next fall.

Oakley (6-foot-0, 180 lbs) will come to FMU from Pee Dee Academy, where he plays for former Patriot Brian Davis. He was an All-State selection in 2020.

In his last full season (2019), he batted .465 with six doubles 13 RBI and a .566 on-base percentage. He earned both All-State and All-Region recognition and was named a North-South All-Star. A three-year starter, he helped the Golden Eagles win state championships in 2017 and 2018.

"Caleb is an athletic player,” said Inabinet. “He can run and hit for average. A local product, he will compete for playing time behind the plate and in the outfield."

Teply (6-2, 215) attends Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. In an abbreviated 2020 season, he recorded a .333 batting average in 12 games. He scored 17 runs and racked up 18 runs batted in, two homers, a .532 on base percentage and a .606 slugging percentage.