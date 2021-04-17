LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball splits with Columbus State

After CSU scored twice in the top of the first, Mattox and sophomore first baseman (and Wilson High School product) Harrison Bigham each delivered two-out run-scoring singles in the bottom half of the frame to knot the score at 2-2.

The Patriots took the lead for good with a trio of runs in the third. Mattox drove in Hardee with an RBI-double just inside the third-base bag. Bigham followed with a grounder to short that scored senior designated hitter Darius Nobles, and sophomore shortstop Jack Hegan completed the scoring with an RBI-single through the left side.

After Columbus State got one run back in the top of the fourth, FMU manufactured a run in the bottom of the inning. Hanna singled with one out, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield, stole third base, and scored when the throw to third was wild.

Mattox drilled a long two-run homer over the left-center field wall in the fifth, his fifth long ball of the season, and Wakefield hit a sacrifice fly to score junior catcher Daulton Dabbs in the sixth to build a 9-3 margin.