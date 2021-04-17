LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball splits with Columbus State

FLORENCE, S.C. – The trio of Bill Hanna, Will Hardee and Todd Mattox combined for 12 hits, with Mattox homering and driving in four runs, to power Francis Marion University to a 9-6 victory over Columbus State University on Saturday and a split of their Peach Belt Conference baseball doubleheader.
The Cougars, ranked ninth in the Division II Southeast Region, won the opener 16-5 in seven innings.
Francis Marion (15-15, 13-15) and Columbus State (20-10, 15-10) will play the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 fans consisting of Patriot season ticket holders, FMU students, and family members of the players. No walk-up game-day tickets sales will be available. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Hanna, Hardee, and Mattox all finished the second game 4-for-4 at the plate. All three also scored two runs apiece. With two hits in game one of the doubleheader as well, Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 38 consecutive games (dating back to last season).
Senior left-hander and former Lake View standout Weston Rogers (4-4) survived a shaky first inning to earn the win. He scattered 11 hits and allowed four runs in six innings, while striking out four and walking no one. Senior righty Reece Kleinhelter continued his fine pitching as of late, throwing three frames to earn his second save of 2021.
After CSU scored twice in the top of the first, Mattox and sophomore first baseman (and Wilson High School product) Harrison Bigham each delivered two-out run-scoring singles in the bottom half of the frame to knot the score at 2-2.
The Patriots took the lead for good with a trio of runs in the third. Mattox drove in Hardee with an RBI-double just inside the third-base bag. Bigham followed with a grounder to short that scored senior designated hitter Darius Nobles, and sophomore shortstop Jack Hegan completed the scoring with an RBI-single through the left side.
After Columbus State got one run back in the top of the fourth, FMU manufactured a run in the bottom of the inning. Hanna singled with one out, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield, stole third base, and scored when the throw to third was wild.
Mattox drilled a long two-run homer over the left-center field wall in the fifth, his fifth long ball of the season, and Wakefield hit a sacrifice fly to score junior catcher Daulton Dabbs in the sixth to build a 9-3 margin.
Bigham also contributed a highlight reel catch of a foul pop when he reached over the railing to snag the third out in the fifth that stranded three CSU base runners.
The Cougars scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to pull within 9-6, but that was as close as they would get.
Senior righty Tyler Cadenhead (2-3) was the losing pitcher.
In Saturday’s opener, FMU took a 1-0 lead in the first as Hanna singled, stole second, and later scored on a single-up-the-middle by Nobles.
That lead was short-lived as the Cougars scored the next eight runs over four innings to open an 8-1 advantage.
Francis Marion junior catcher Trystan Freeman drilled a grand slam with two outs in the sixth to draw FMU to within 8-5. However, Columbus State scored eight times on five hits in its next at bat to blow the game open.
Wakefield, Nobles, Mattox, and Freeman all had two hits in game No.1. Patriot freshman starter Halton Hardy (2-2) took the loss, while CSU southpaw Jalen Latta (3-3) earned the win with six innings of work.
CSU first baseman Steven Minter finished the doubleheader with seven hits, five runs scored, and four driven in.
VOLLEYBALL
Albright shines as Patriots sweep Lander
GREENWOOD, S.C. – Freshman hitter Lexi Albright hammered out a career-high 14 kills and recorded 11 digs to lead Francis Marion University to a season-ending three-game sweep (25-10, 27-25, 25-17) of Lander University on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference volleyball action.
The Patriots conclude their COVID-delayed 2020 campaign with a 5-9 record. FMU was able to play all its scheduled matches without any delays or pauses due to the coronavirus.
Albright posted her fourth double-double of the season despite missing three matches (and parts of two others) with an injury. Senior Kayla Arthur and junior Alyssa Hansen both added nine kills, with Arthur registering a .444 hitting percentage on 18 swings. Hansen totaled a team-high four blocks.
Patriot freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 35 assists and dug up eight balls, while junior libero Alexis Watts posted a match-high 20 digs, her fourth match of at least 20 digs this season.
Christina Aguayo and Deona Mims had 10 kills apiece to lead Lander (3-11), with setter Madilyn Reed tallying 22 assists and 13 digs.
FMU hit .417 as a team in the opening set. The Patriots scored the opening three points and never trailed, eventually opening a 20-5 advantage.
The second set was much different as it featured 10 ties. With Gillespie serving, Francis Marion ran off five straight points to break a 10-10 deadlock. The margin would grow to 21-13 after a Lander attacking error. However, the Bearcats rallied with an 11-3 spurt to knot the set at 24-24. Later tied at 25-25, FMU used kills by Albright and Hansen to win the set.
FMU never trailed in the final set despite a couple of early ties. Lander closed to within a point on several occasions, the latest at 17-16. The Patriots responded by recording eight of the final nine points – including a pair of kills by Albright and two service aces from Hansen.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Coker falls to UVA Wise
WISE, Va.- The Coker University women's lacrosse team fell at UVA Wise in its conference matchup on Saturday.
Four different Cobras notched two ground balls apiece, while four registered one. Three different Cobras caused one turnover each. Hannah Shuren led Coker with four shots, while Olivia Fladung won three out of seven draw controls. Abby Kellner finished the game with 10 saves.
This concludes the 2020-21 season.