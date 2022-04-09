LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball splits with Trojans, wins series

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior third baseman Todd Mattox registered five hits and drove in four runs while extending a near-record-setting streak as Francis Marion University split a Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader with visiting University of Mount Olive on Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots won the opener 20-4, but Mount Olive rallied from an early six-run deficit to win the second contest 11-9.

Coupled with Friday’s night 6-3 victory, FMU wins its fourth straight conference series and moves to 23-13 overall and 12-9 in league play – good for fourth place.

The Patriots will play host to Lander University on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Mattox had two hits and was hit by a pitch in the opening contests, while driving in three runs. He added three hits and two walks in the second contest to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 79 games, only nine shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield had one hit in the opener and two in the nightcap to extend his hitting streak to 20 games, equaling the fifth longest in school history. During the streak, he has registered 15 multi-hit games.

Three other Patriots recorded two hits and two RBI in the opener: senior right fielder Will Hardee, Nobles, and graduate student catcher Lex Tuten. Senior Dalton Dabbs hit a pinch-hit grand slam to highlight the sixth-inning outburst.

FMU freshman right-hander Robbie Jordan (6-2) remained among the national leaders in victories as he tossed six quality innings. The Florence native allowed two earned runs on eight hits, while striking out seven.

Naphis Llanos, Mattox, and Leniel Gonzalez all pounded out three hits in game two, while Wakefield and Gonzalez both drove in a pair of runs.

Hardee and Llanos both extended their hitting streaks to 14 and 12 games respectively.

− FMU Athletics

FDTC 18-3

SMC 4-7

SPARTANBURG − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team split a doubleheader with Spartanburg Methodist College on Saturday.

The Stingers won the opening game 18-4 in six innings before dropping the second contest 7-3.

Brayden Davidson was one of four FDTC players to homer in Game 1. He also doubled twice and finished with four RBI. Noah Stout homered as well and drove in three runs.

DJ Sullivan and Patrick Matthews drove in a pair of runs each and homered as well.

In the second game, Davidson remained hot with a three-run bomb, but that was one of only three hits by the Stingers who struck out 15 times during the game.

− From staff reports

MEN'S LACROSSE

Tusculum 17

Coker 9

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Coker University men's lacrosse fell at Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 17-9.

Cal Gibson paced the Cobras with four goals in the game, while Justin Beighey and Henry Haskett each scored twice. Nathan Allan led the Cobras with nine ground balls.

Coker returns to action on Wednesday to host Catawba for a South Atlantic Conference contest at 6 p.m.

− Coker Athletics