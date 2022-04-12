LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball tops Lander on Hanna's walk-off 3-run HR

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior center fielder Bill Hanna belted a two-out, walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift Francis Marion University to an improbable 8-5 victory over Lander University on Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

FMU wins for the ninth time in its last 11 outings to improve to 24-13, while Lander falls to 19-20. The Patriots will play a three-game Conference Carolinas series at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, N.C., this weekend. The series will consist of a single game on Friday at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at noon.

Trailing 5-4 entering the bottom of the 12th, senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez seemed to start a rally when he chopped an infield single, but when the throw to first was wild, he tried to advance to second and was thrown out. Hoping to overcome that start, graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles then doubled to left field, a ball that fell just out of the reach of the diving left fielder.

With freshman Caleb Oakley pinch-running for Nobles, senior second baseman Mickey Skole lined a 3-2 pitch just inside the third base bag for an RBI double knotting the score at 5-5. An intentional walk and a fielder’s choice grounder left runners on the corners with two out. Hanna then launched the first pitch he saw from reliever Zach Pellegrino (2-2) over the foul pole down the left field line setting off a wild celebration in Sparrow Stadium.

Hanna was hitless in his five previous at bats. It was the Lake City native’s second career homer as a Patriot, the other being an inside-the-park round-tripper in 2021.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee and junior shortstop Naphis Llanos both recorded three hits to lead a 13-hit attack, seven of which came in extra innings. Hardee and Llanos both extended their hitting streaks to 15 and 13 games respectively. Gonzalez and Nobles each had two hits.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly, but saw his streak of safely reaching base end at 79 games, just nine shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Senior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter (4-1), the final of eight FMU hurlers, earned the win with two innings of work. He did not surrender a hit and the run he allowed was unearned.

− FMU Athletics

Francis Marion 10-0

Barton 2-1

WILSON, N.C. – Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson came within a triple of hitting for the cycle while driving in a trio of two-out runs to help lead Francis Marion University to a 10-2 win over Barton College in the opening game of Tuesday's Conference Carolina softball doubleheader.

The Bulldogs earned a split with a 1-0 walk-off victory in the second contest.

Francis Marion moves to 24-15 overall and 10-6 in conference play. FMU will return home to entertain UNC Pembroke on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the latest installment of the Battle for I-95.

Karacson finished game one 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three driven in. Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood also registered three hits, including a double, and she scored once and had two RBI. Graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (9-4) recorded the complete-game win. She allowed only the two runs on three hits, while fanning seven.

Junior righty Casey Kurent (9-4) came out of the bullpen and was the losing pitcher in Game 2. Hemingway made the start for the Patriots and tossed four shutout innings, allowing only three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

− FMU Athletics

GOLF

Patriots slip to 11th on final day of Wofford Invitational

SPARTANBURG – Senior McClure Thompson shot a one-over-par 73 to lead Francis Marion University during Tuesday's final round of the Wofford College Invitational Men's Golf Tournament.

Francis Marion carded a 298 score on Tuesday to finish 11th in the team standings with an 878 total. FMU was fourth after the opening round and sixth after 36 holes.

The host Terriers blistered the course on Tuesday with a 10-under score to rally and tie UNC Wilmington for the team title at 849. Appalachian State University placed third at 853, while Radford University (864) was fourth.

Junior Mitchell Vance was FMU's top finisher as he tied for 21st place in the players' standings with a 71-71-75−217 scorecard.

FMU senior Grant Sellers also shot a final-round 75 to finish tied for 29th at 218, while Thompson tied for 37th at 220. Junior Carlos Garre placed 61st at 224 after also shooting a 75 on Tuesday, while junior Casper Kennedy withdrew from the event during the final round with an illness.

Wofford's Cedric Otten fired a final-round 66 to rally and capture medalist honors with a 54-hole total of 10-under par 206. The tournament was played on the Spartanburg Country Club's 6,712-yard, par-72 course.

Francis Marion will vie for a spot in the NCAA Division I National Tournament when it returns to action at the Southland Conference Championship Tournament on April 25-27 at the Stonebridge Country Club (Dye Course) in McKinney, Texas.

− FMU Athletics

Coker has 2 named to SAC All-Tournament team

CHUCKEY, Tenn. - The Coker University men's golf team finished competition at the South Atlantic Conference Championship on Tuesday where the Cobras had two named to the All-Tournament Team, wrapping up a record-breaking year for the young team.

Coker finished tied for sixth overall shooting 865 (+1) as a team over three rounds. The Cobras shot a 284 (-4) today as a team, helping them move up two spots in the final standings.

Fred Tindale and Jonathan Hallinger were both named to the All-Tournament Team with their performances over the past three days. Tindale finished in ninth place, shooting a 212 (-4) overall and a 68 (-4) on Tuesday. He fired off seven birdies in the final round and 13 overall including an eagle.

Hallinger finished tied for 10th place, shooting a 213 (-3) overall and a 68 (-4) in the final round. Hallinger shot four birdies and two eagles Tuesday while shooting 10 birdies over the three rounds.

Killian Ryan finished the day shooting a 73 (+1) and shooting a 221 (+5) through three rounds.

Senior Coleman Bess shot a 75 (+3) today and shot a 224 (+8) over three rounds of play. Caleb Tidd shot a 79 (+7) today and a 234 (+18) overall.

− Coker Athletics