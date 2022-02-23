LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU basketball hosts Mt. Olive in final regular season contests

Belmont Abbey (18-9, 16-7) was paced by forward Bosko Bojovic with 20 points, while forward Mario Lacy Jr. tallied 17 points and nine rebounds.

Patriots guard Benitez put the first two points on the board in the first seven seconds of the contest and shortly after, a three-pointer from Rollins extended the Patriots lead to five (5-0). The Crusaders grabbed their first lead after a three-pointer by Quest Aldridge put Belmont Abbey in front 15-12.

A layup from Cox and a three-pointer by Anderson helped FMU take the lead back and lead by two with 13:03 in the first half (19-17). Belmont Abbey posted their biggest lead of six points after two three-pointers from Crusaders and a free throw by Lacy Jr. (28-22).

A Cox jumper and three-pointer helped the Patriots take back the lead with 7:36 left on the clock (32-29). With 3:19 minutes left in the half and down four points, a three by Rollins and a layup from Jordan bumped FMU ahead by one point (43-42). The Crusaders and Patriots battled back and forth for the lead until a three by Rollins with 22 seconds left allowed the Patriots to go into the locker room up by three points (51-48).