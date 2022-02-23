LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU basketball hosts Mt. Olive in final regular season contests

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will conclude their regular-season schedules Thursday night when the Patriots host the University of Mount Olive for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.
The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.
The Francis Marion women (14-11, 13-10) are currently in seventh place, while Mount Olive (16-4, 14-4) is in second place. FMU needs to win on Thursday and have King University lose to Chowan University on Thursday in order for the Patriots to host a first-round game in the conference tournament that begins this weekend. Any other scenario would have the Patriot women traveling on the road to play a first round game on Sunday evening.
The Francis Marion men are 12-13 overall and 10-13 in conference play, while Mount Olive is 14-12 and 13-9. FMU will be traveling on Sunday to play its opening tournament contest.
FMU leads the women’s all-time series with Mount Olive 5-4, and trails in the men’s series by the same tally.
− FMU Athletics
WOMEN'S TENNIS
FMU's Karatantcheva selected as
conference player of the week
FLORENCE – Francis Marion University junior Gabriel Karatantcheva has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 20.
A native of Sofia, Bulgaria, Karatantcheva won both her singles and doubles matches in FMU’s only action last week – a 6-1 victory over Catawba College.
However, both her victories were instrumental in the win. She registered the match-clinching point with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Catawba’s Vicky Beardsley at No. 3 singles.
Earlier, she teamed with Camryn Cassetori to win 6-3 at No. 2 doubles over Veronika Poliakova and Lena Friedrich. That win earned the doubles point for FMU as the two squads had split the other two doubles matches.
For the season, Karatantcheva is 2-1 in singles play and 3-2 in doubles action.
− FMU Athletics
LATE TUESDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Belmont Abbey 99
Francis Marion 94
BELMONT, N.C. – A career-high 20 points from freshmen guard Jose Benitez could not fend off a late Crusaders’ run as Francis Marion University fell to Belmont Abbey College 99-94 on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play.
The Crusaders outscored FMU 21-6 over the final seven minutes.
FMU (12-13, 10-13) returns to the Smith University Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to host the University of Mount Olive in the final regular season contest of the Patriots’ first season in Conference Carolinas.
Benitez shot 8-of-11 and grabbed three steals, while senior guard Alex Cox followed with 19 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Tionne Rollins posted 17 points and shot 5-of-5 from the stripe, while freshmen forward Jonah Pierce protected the glass with nine rebounds.
FMU sophomore guard Ja’Von Anderson recorded 11 points and graduate student forward Neija Jordan added 10 points.
Belmont Abbey (18-9, 16-7) was paced by forward Bosko Bojovic with 20 points, while forward Mario Lacy Jr. tallied 17 points and nine rebounds.
Patriots guard Benitez put the first two points on the board in the first seven seconds of the contest and shortly after, a three-pointer from Rollins extended the Patriots lead to five (5-0). The Crusaders grabbed their first lead after a three-pointer by Quest Aldridge put Belmont Abbey in front 15-12.
A layup from Cox and a three-pointer by Anderson helped FMU take the lead back and lead by two with 13:03 in the first half (19-17). Belmont Abbey posted their biggest lead of six points after two three-pointers from Crusaders and a free throw by Lacy Jr. (28-22).
A Cox jumper and three-pointer helped the Patriots take back the lead with 7:36 left on the clock (32-29). With 3:19 minutes left in the half and down four points, a three by Rollins and a layup from Jordan bumped FMU ahead by one point (43-42). The Crusaders and Patriots battled back and forth for the lead until a three by Rollins with 22 seconds left allowed the Patriots to go into the locker room up by three points (51-48).
FMU extended their lead quickly after three makes from Rollins at the free throw line and shortly after two Benitez free throw makes pushed the Patriots ahead by six (58-52). Following the Patriots quick spurt, three two-point makes by Lacy Jr. gave Belmont Abbey the lead back up by two (60-58).
A layup from Cox at the 14:10 minute sparked the Patriots first big run of the game (66-65). FMU’s biggest lead came after a dunk from Jordan to extend the Patriot lead to seven (74-67). At 8:25, a layup by Cox would extend the Patriots to their largest lead yet of 10 points (85-75). The Patriots would again push their lead back up to 10 points after Pierce knocked down a shot from the stripe (88-78).
The Crusaders began to chip back at that Patriot lead run with a three-pointer from Sean Halloran and one from Emanuel Hernandez to shrink the FMU lead to one point. Hernandez followed up his three pointer with a mid-range make to reclaim the lead for Belmont Abbey (91-90). The Crusaders would hold a tight lead while Anderson sunk two shots from the stripe for the Patriots to bump Belmont Abbey’s lead to one point (93-92). A layup by Benitez with 34 seconds remaining decreased the Crusaders lead down to two but would not be enough as the Crusaders earned a home victory.
The Patriots shot 46.8 percent from the floor while the Crusaders knocked down 53.8 percent. At the stripe, Francis Marion nailed 14-of-16, while Belmont Abbey hit 18-of-23.
− FMU Athletics
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Belmont Abbey 74
Francis Marion 65
BELMONT, N.C. – Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore scored 18 points to lead four Francis Marion University players in double figures, but the Patriots fell on the road to Belmont Abbey College 74-65 on Tuesday evening in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (14-11, 13-10) drops to seventh place in the conference standings. The Patriots will host the University of Mount Olive in their regular-season finale on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. FMU will need to win that game and have King University lose its final game in order to host a first-round tournament game.
Freshman Kiana Lee followed Gilmore with 14 points, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver tallied 12 points and four assists, and sophomore center Lauryn Taylor registered her 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Junior forward Jasmine Stanley scored four points, but hauled down 12 rebounds.
Taylor Stelley paced the Crusaders (18-8, 16-6) with 20 points, while Brittany Autry added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Buckets by Oliver and Lee staked FMU to an early 4-0 advantage, but Belmont Abbey quickly responded with five straight points. A jump shot by Taylor regained the lead for FMU at 6-5, but the Crusaders answered with another 5-0 run to take the lead for good. Belmont Abbey led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, a three-pointer by Gilmore brought Francis Marion to within 18-16 with 6:33 on the clock. Belmont Abbey would gradually pull away to a 27-18 margin and led 29-22 at halftime.
After trailing by as much as 12 in the third quarter, a fast-break lay-in by Lee trimmed the deficit to 43-37, and another lay-up, this one by senior Jasmyne May, kept the margin at six (48-42) as the period ended.
Belmont Abbey led by as many as 11 in the final quarter, but the Patriots rallied to with 60-56 following a three-point play by Lee with 4:15 left. However, the Crusaders scored eight of the game’s next nine points to expand the margin to an insurmountable 11 points with 2:40 remaining.
Francis Marion shot 31.9 percent from the floor, while Belmont Abbey connected on 41.0 percent of its field goal attempts. The Patriots were 13-of-15 at the foul Line, while the Crusaders hit 17-of-19.
− FMU Athletics
SOFTBALL
Coker 15-17
Lincoln (Pa.) 0-0
HARTSVILLE - The Coker University softball team dominated nonconference opponent Lincoln (Pa.) on Tuesday by scores of 15-0 in game one and 17-0 in game two.
The Cobras launched four home runs on the day and only allowed three hits through the two games.
Coker bats would come out on fire in game one of the doubleheader. The Cobras would first score in the bottom of the first from Bailey Douglas' double to left center that scored Kayla Oswell and Hannah Davis. In the next at-bat Delaney Eaves would double down the right field line to score Douglas. Brooklyn Stueness followed up Eaves double with a double to left center to put the Cobras up 4-0.
The Cobras would score 8 runs in the second with RBI coming from Ariana Fair, Chloe Pelham, Kayla Oswell, Bailey Douglas, Brooklyn Stueness, and Julie Hilliard to give Coker the 12-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth Chloe Pelham's double to left would score Cierra Watts. Kayla Oswell would bring home Pelham when she sent a 2 RBI home run over the center-field wall to bring the final game score to 15-0.
Brandi Davis would get in the win in the circle for the Cobras in game one. Davis pitched a complete game shutout, only allowing two hits while striking out six batters.
The Cobras would jump out ahead early when Chloe Pelham would score on a wild pitch to put Coker up 1-0 headed into the second.
Hannah Davis would score Jullie Hilliard from a triple sent to left center. Davis would score later from a Lincoln (PA) error.
Ariana Fair would launch her first career home run over the right field wall, putting Coker up 4-0.
Kayla Oswell would send her fourth home run of the season over the left field line wall to also bring home Chloe Pelham.
The Cobras would score 10 runs in the third, including Delaney Eave's grand slam, the first in her young career, putting Coker up 16-0.
Coker's final run of the day would come from Bailey Hulick's RBI walk that scored Ariana Fair to bring the final score to 17-0.
Isabelle Mullen, Callie Thornton, and Jordyn Goodman would team up in game two to shutout the Lions and only hold Lincoln to one hit, while they each struck out three batters.