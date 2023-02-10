FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to Emmanuel College (Ga.) for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader Saturday in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Francis Marion women own a 14-game winning streak, fifth-longest in program history and the fourth-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball. The last time FMU won 15 games in a row was the 2009 season.

The Patriots, 16-6 overall and 14-2 in the conference play, are in third place in the standings, a half-game behind the second-place team and one game out of first. Emmanuel (11-8, 10-5) is in fourth place.

The all-time series is 1-1 as the two squads each won on their home floor last year. The Patriots are seventh in this week’s D2SIDA NCAA II Southeast Region poll.

FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor leads the conference in scoring at 17.7 points per games and is third in rebounding at 8.8 rebounds per game. With 1,059 career points, she is 28 shy of moving into 28th position on the Patriot career scoring list. She also stands 26th on the career rebounding list with 565.

The FMU men (13-9, 10-6) are fifth in the conference standings, but only one game out of fourth place and two games behind the third-place team. The Lions are 16-7 overall and 12-3 in league play and occupy second place in the standings.

Francis Marion leads the all-time series 2-1. FMU’s Tionne Rollins (16.4 ppg), Bryce Beamer (16.1 ppg), and Jonah Pierce (15.4 ppg) rank sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively among the conference scoring leaders. Patriot senior guard Alex Cox is averaging 14.9 ppg and is only 26 points shy of becoming the 22nd Patriot men’s player to reach 1,000 career points.

Emmanuel junior guard KJ Jones II leads the nation in scoring at 25.8 ppg and is fifth among active Division II players with 2,027 career points.

FMU Acro & Tumbling

announce 1st signing

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University acrobatics and tumbling coach Brittany Rueb has announced the very first signing for the new program, which will begin competing in the spring of 2024: 5-foot-5 base Mikayla Brown of Parkville, Md.

Brown is transferring from Frostburg State University and will have three years to compete as a Patriot. She is a current member of the Frostburg State cheerleading squad.

She is a graduate of Patapsco High School, where she competed under the direction of coach Erica Kreglow.

“Mikayla is the type of student-athlete we want to start our program with, and to form our foundation,” Rueb said. “Her cheerleading experience at the collegiate level will make for an easy transition to acro and tumbling. The leadership she has shown with the cheer squad is also a quality that we needed to begin a program.

“She is excited to become a Patriot. I feel confident that we will be able to combine any top with her and they can be a great pair. She is also a very good student, and I look forward to working with her on the mat and seeing what she accomplishes outside the gym.”

The Francis Marion program will compete under National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) affiliation and Conference Carolinas. FMU will join 11 other programs competing in Conference Carolinas in 2023-24. Teams compete in meets from February to April to determine seeding for the NCATA National Championships.